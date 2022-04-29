Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Leg-friendly workout
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Leg-friendly workout

Have an injured leg and unable to follow your usual gym routine? Here’s how you can stay in shape regardless
Published on Apr 29, 2022 08:26 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

I’ve fractured my leg and can’t workout. Are there any exercises I can do to stay fit?  

—Kshitij, via email

You can sit and do your exercises or even lie down and train. I tore ligaments in my ankle a year back and I still trained every single day. You are only restricted from doing lower body work, your upper limbs don’t need a break. In fact, if you keep yourself active, you’re more likely to get back to normal faster. So, get to the gym and start working on your upper body. Just make sure you’re seated or lying down when doing the exercises.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

