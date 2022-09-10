Sohrab Khushrushshahi: Recovery period
If you’re of your way to getting better after an injury, then here’s what you can do to get started on working out till you are a 100 per cent
Baby steps
I have a torn ligament in one arm and leg. How can I still stay active, three weeks into recovery, after I have permission to move around?
—Steven, via email
The first thing you need to do is speak with a physio and work on rehabilitation. That will get you moving and is a great place to start. Then, based on your improvement, slowly start introducing bodyweight movements into your training routine and progress from there. No high impact work like jumping for now, first start working on improving the muscles post the injury.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022
