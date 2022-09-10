Sohrab Khushrushshahi: Recovery period

Baby steps

I have a torn ligament in one arm and leg. How can I still stay active, three weeks into recovery, after I have permission to move around?

—Steven, via email

The first thing you need to do is speak with a physio and work on rehabilitation. That will get you moving and is a great place to start. Then, based on your improvement, slowly start introducing bodyweight movements into your training routine and progress from there. No high impact work like jumping for now, first start working on improving the muscles post the injury.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch