Sound bites: Why crunchy foods are the food world’s latest obsession

Forget molecular foams and umami. The new food obsession is one you can both see and hear. Crunchy textures are everywhere. Soups are coming out of the kitchen topped with crispy-fried noodles. Sushi gets a dusting of crunchy batter bits. At Asian restaurants, there are rice crackers to start with, and fortune cookies at the end. And on the street, the top vada pao stalls add besan choora to the pao; dabeli is hidden under nylon sev; even a ragda pattice gets blessed with crushed pani-puri shells. It’s more than an Indian trick now. Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi serves butternut squash cooked with poppadom; and black chana and mango curry topped with namkeen Bombay mix.

Science says we’re hardwired to like crunchy foods. (DESIGN BY PUNEET VERMA)