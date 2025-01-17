Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sound bites: Why crunchy foods are the food world’s latest obsession

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jan 17, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Crunchy textures are taking over our soups, salads, sushi, even desserts. Chefs break down the hype around the crisp and crackle, and the trick to getting it just right

Forget molecular foams and umami. The new food obsession is one you can both see and hear. Crunchy textures are everywhere. Soups are coming out of the kitchen topped with crispy-fried noodles. Sushi gets a dusting of crunchy batter bits. At Asian restaurants, there are rice crackers to start with, and fortune cookies at the end. And on the street, the top vada pao stalls add besan choora to the pao; dabeli is hidden under nylon sev; even a ragda pattice gets blessed with crushed pani-puri shells. It’s more than an Indian trick now. Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi serves butternut squash cooked with poppadom; and black chana and mango curry topped with namkeen Bombay mix.

Science says we’re hardwired to like crunchy foods. (DESIGN BY PUNEET VERMA)
Science says we’re hardwired to like crunchy foods. (DESIGN BY PUNEET VERMA)
The global crunch wave is largely led by cooking shows such as MasterChef. (ADOBE STOCK)
The global crunch wave is largely led by cooking shows such as MasterChef. (ADOBE STOCK)
At Juju Goa, the chicken cafreal pizza base is made with crusty Goan poie.
At Juju Goa, the chicken cafreal pizza base is made with crusty Goan poie.
Mezze Mambo’s podi chicken hummus is topped with mustard seeds, fried red chili and curry leaves.
Mezze Mambo’s podi chicken hummus is topped with mustard seeds, fried red chili and curry leaves.
The kothimbir vadi at Bhawan is served with a homemade crumble of onion, garlic, spring onion and chilli.
The kothimbir vadi at Bhawan is served with a homemade crumble of onion, garlic, spring onion and chilli.
At Mumbai’s Bandra Born, Gresham Fernandes serves a savoury stroopwafel that maximises the crunch.
At Mumbai’s Bandra Born, Gresham Fernandes serves a savoury stroopwafel that maximises the crunch.
Crispy foods will leave finer crumbs than crunchy foods. (ADOBE STOCK)
Crispy foods will leave finer crumbs than crunchy foods. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On