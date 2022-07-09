Spoiler’s Ahead by Rajeev Masand: How Bollywood defanged the paparazzi

Most people would agree that the very word ‘paparazzi’ conjures up images of pesky photographers scaling fences and hedges to train their telephoto lenses into the high-walled homes of famous movie stars. Or, engaged in hot pursuit of a reclusive celebrity to snag that one elusive shot that will be talked about for years to come. Or, spending hours, or even days, on a small boat in the Mediterranean, staking out the newest Hollywood power couple to catch them coochie-cooing on a private beach. The constant, in every instance, being the element of initiative, defiance, or daring that resulted in them snapping that once-in-a-lifetime shot.

It would appear that the job role is different when it comes to the Mumbai ‘paps’. You only have to scroll through the Instagram feeds of the top Bollywood paparazzi to note that they have been mostly co-opted by the system. Much of their work involves shooting celebrities on glamorous red carpets at movie premieres, awards ceremonies, and assorted parties. Sure, they’ll show up every morning outside the gym frequented by Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and coax them to pause for a few quick pics before the actors return home after a sweaty workout. And you can be sure they’ll be there at the departures gate when Deepika Padukone pulls up and heads into the terminal building to board her flight to Cannes.

Sara Ali Khan is constantly ‘papped’ outside the gym

But nobody’s doing scoops these days. I’m reminded of the time Demi Moore came to Mumbai back in the mid-’90s on an invitation from Deepak Chopra. Shortly after taking questions and posing for pictures at a hurriedly organised press conference, the Disclosure star retired to her suite at The Taj Mahal Hotel, and reporters seeking ‘exclusives’ were turned away. But an enterprising twenty-something photographer for rediff.com (sadly, I forget her name) refused to call it a day, parking herself in the corridor outside the actress’s room, pretending to leave each time she was shooed away by security, but hanging around long enough to catch Moore as she was heading out, nearly three hours later, to attend a party thrown in her honour by Parmeshwar Godrej. The young girl was rewarded for her persistence, landing the only pictures of the Hollywood star kitted out in a pink saree and sporting mehendi on her hands before being driven off to the soirée.

‘Spot’ the PR

The truth is that in these days of overzealous managers, publicists, and image consultants (not to mention very savvy celebrities themselves), it may be virtually impossible to catch a star letting his or her guard down. They’re pretty much groomed and prepped, and ready for their close up 24x7. And Bollywood has figured out a way to keep ‘pap culture’ alive and to use it to its benefit. Did you know that ‘star spottings’—or instances when paps supposedly chance upon movie stars unexpectedly—are in fact the result of meticulously orchestrated tip-offs by the stars’ publicists themselves? So, the next time you see a pap photo of an upcoming actress ‘spotted’ outside a hotshot producer’s office, just remember the photographers didn’t get lucky. They were tipped off so the ‘spotting’ could lead to the desired speculation that the actress may be on her way to landing the filmmaker’s next big project.

Jahnvi Kapoor is another celeb who is constantly ‘papped’ outside the gym

Some two years ago, when I learnt that an actor whose star was on the rise had been paying paps to make sure he was regularly in the news, I expressed my surprise to another actor that I was meeting that day. Sheepishly, this other actor revealed that he had a bunch of photographers on a retainership himself: “They’re waiting downstairs to take my pictures when I leave from here.”

Today, pretty much every publicist has a monthly tab with the paps for their clients. And because “everyone does it”, there’s little awkwardness (or shame) associated with something that, let’s face it, ought to be ridiculously odd—how does one pretend to be surprised when the paps show up at a restaurant that you’re taking your parents to? “Aap idhar bhi pahunch gaye?” one actress innocently asked a clutch of photographers who’d been waiting outside the eatery as she made her way in with her folks.

Taimur Ali Khan has been a paparazzi darling since he was born

Better India?

Every now and then the paparazzi will be on to something that sells… organically. Until recently that was little Taimur Ali Khan. There’s always Urfi Javed and her perplexing sartorial choices. Currently it’s Neetu Kapoor and her cute responses to nosy questions about her bahu Alia and the grandchild that’s on the way. Reality TV stars are a hit too.

You could argue (and you might be right) that it’s better to have the sort of pap culture where photographers work with celebrities and basically put out approved content over a culture where celebrities are treated as prey. Lest the appreciation for initiative and persistence be misunderstood as derring-do, it’s important to consider that it was aggressive paparazzi that played some role in the spiralling of Britney Spears and in the death of Princess Diana.

Rajeev Masand

From HT Brunch, July 9, 2022

