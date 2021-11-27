Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: The best speakers for your bedroom
Technical Guruji: The best speakers for your bedroom

Has the pandemic nudged you to up your speaker game in your personal space? Or expert has some tips to help you out
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
ByGaurav Choudhary

Set the tone

How can I set up my bedroom for a live streamed gig? I’ve been looking to upgrade my speakers for a while and this is the perfect opportunity.

—Ekta C, Via Instagram 

When it comes to bedroom media requirements, I wouldn’t recommend a five or seven speaker set-up as it’s complicated, costly, and simply not required. Getting a soundbar that’s compatible with your TV is good enough as it’s minimal with great sound quality, and works well especially for a bedroom.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

