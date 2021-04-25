Technical Guruji: To 5G or not? And what about India manufactured Apple products?

5G ready?

Is this a good time to buy a 5G phone or is there still a year to go before we start looking at them.

—DS Sharma, Via email

5G will take some time to hit India, but if you’re buying a phone today and planning to upgrade only after two or three years, it would be smart to go for a 5G compatible phone. Most brands have 5G offerings in the market at various price points. And if you’re spending between ₹20k and ₹50k, choose a 5G phone as there are several options. Even if 5G launches in India, say, next year, your device will be of good use to you!

Made in India

With some manufacturers now making premium phones in India like Apple, how much do you expect prices to fall? And quality?

—Andrea, Via Instagram

If a standard procedure is followed to manufacture premium smartphones in India, it will match the quality of the production lines in the rest of the world. As far as pricing is concerned, we will have to wait and watch, but I do expect prices to fall. When the iPhone 11 was being produced in India, the prices dropped during the Amazon and Flipkart sales. Now that the iPhone 12 series is being manufactured in India, we should see some price drop, at least in an indirect manner via discounts and offers.

