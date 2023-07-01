The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, is part seven in the MI franchise.

Excited and relieved. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, is part seven (SEVEN!) in the MI franchise. The sequel to ... Fallout (2018) is out in two weeks and we’re drowning in promos. This is the movie that wanted to destroy a 110-year-old Polish bridge to film train-explosion shots. There was thankfully so much opposition they ended up building a separate set. Leave the real-life stunts to Tom Cruise, please.

Unlocking a new relationship signal.

The new flag, beige, is for partners whose traits are odd but mostly harmless.

Red flags mean stay away. Green flags mean date right away. The new flag: beige, is for partners whose traits are odd but mostly harmless. They eat grapes in even numbers. They don’t ferret out good gossip. They actually like fabric softener in the final rinse. They don’t secretly google their exes. #BeigeFlag has had half a million views on Tik Tok, and the spillover is all over Insta and Twitter. Frankly, beige sounds delightful.

Ducking delighted. Because iPhone has finally stopped moral-policing its autocorrect function. In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference last month, the software will no longer clean up users’ salty language. Swear away. Tech is not your mommy. About ducking time!

Feeling like fossils.

Jurassic Park is 30 years old.

Jurassic Park is 30 years old! We remember the movie unlocking a new door in our minds, learning the names of dinos, imagining how a short-handed T-rex might scratch an itch, getting excited about DNA experiments. In 30 years, one line from the film rings true for so much more than dinosaurs: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Wondering what the world’s billionaires are smoking.

Two tech billionaires - Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk - agreed to fight each other in a cage match, until one’s mother stepped in and put an end to the nonsense.

First there was the tragic submarine incident and now two tech billionaires - Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk - agreed to fight each other in a cage match, till one’s mother stepped in and put an end to the nonsense (boys will be boys). This isn’t the wildest thing Musk has done, by a mile (he once toyed with the idea of making his dog CEO of Twitter). But what’s got Zuckerberg all riled up? The memes alone were worth the weird tangent in the tech-bro world.

Grabbing the popcorn. The drama surrounding the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us is almost as complex as the mother-daughter story. Now, the production starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has halted indefinitely. Producers failed to convince the Writers Guild of America that the film met their guidelines. Hoover’s fans are relieved.

From HT Brunch, July 1, 2023

