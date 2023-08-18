Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A king returns

You can’t overstate the importance of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the German luxury brand’s best-selling SUV in India until it was discontinued last year. Seven months on, its back in a new avatar and is set to pick up from where the old model left off. The new GLC is longer, wider and taller. However, seats aren’t cooled and the massage function is missing, small missing details in an otherwise tech-packed car.

The 12.3-inch instrument panel and 11.9-inch central touchscreen take care of all functions.

There’s a noticeable improvement in legroom at the rear. Headroom is good too. However, the rear seat base is a bit is short and the backrest feels rather firm, even a bit too upright. The front seats are firm too, but they are generously cushioned, have lots of support and come with a wide range of adjustments. It would have been nice to have cooled seats (they are pointlessly heated, instead) and the massage function from the previous GLC has also gone. However, these are small misses in what is otherwise a feature-packed, high-tech cabin. The boot is bigger too, and the spare tyre (inset) is neatly stowed under the boot floor.

I have to say the new GLC is genuinely fun to drive. The 258hp 2-litre turbo petrol engine gives a strong shove forward when you put your foot down. I just love the steering. It’s accurate, perfectly weighted and lets you drive with precision. On the roads around Hampi, it was a joy to steer this agile 2-ton SUV, which feels like a C-class on stilts. The ride, though comfortable, is on the stiff side and doesn’t have the plushness you associate with a Merc.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hormazd Sorabjee Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India. ...view detail