IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “When I was 22, a meal at Kailash Parbat cost 1,” says chef Hemant Oberoi
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
brunch

“When I was 22, a meal at Kailash Parbat cost 1,” says chef Hemant Oberoi

The celebrated chef reminisces about working as a sous chef of Tanjore at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, earning his first stipend of was 150, dating his now-wife and his favourite places to eat at then
READ FULL STORY
By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:31 PM IST

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was a sous chef of Tanjore, the Indian restaurant at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

The money situation?

Not too great, but I could survive in Mumbai. My first stipend was 150.Then I approached the management and it was increased to 500. After that I lived like a king.

A picture clicked by chef Hemant when he started to date his wife in Delhi
A picture clicked by chef Hemant when he started to date his wife in Delhi

What kind of food did you enjoy eating?

I remember going to a restaurant called Kailash Parbat, where we ate a meal for 1. My colleagues and I loved exploring and would often go to Grant Road to eat Delhi Darbar biryani that cost 4-5, and there also used to be a Chinese restaurant called Sea High where we could grab a good meal for 15!

And your romantic life?

Was already dating Mallika, who is my wife now.

Chef Hemant Oberoi getting married to his then girlfriend, Mallika Soni
Chef Hemant Oberoi getting married to his then girlfriend, Mallika Soni

What was your focus in life?

The moment I joined the kitchens of Taj, I had my goal in place and that was to become the executive chef of Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai one day. I was pretty focussed and passionate about my work.  

Was your family supportive?

My parents and siblings were very supportive. But the neighbours and relatives were biased towards my choice of profession initially. Later, everyone did support me. 

On his first trip to the US, in LA
On his first trip to the US, in LA

Tell us about your sense of fashion?

I wore bell-bottomed pants too many times for a year or so. Then I started travelling and buying branded clothes, watches etc.

What did you do for fitness?

I played cricket to stay fit. 

The chef (far left) at his late sister Jyoti’s wedding in Delhi
The chef (far left) at his late sister Jyoti’s wedding in Delhi

And your most prized possession?

My scooter and the first watch that I bought - it was an HMT.

And your biggest dream?

To have few restaurants around the globe, serving real Indian food. 

The chef (second from left) with his parents, Shanti Devi and Prakash Chandra, and sisters Sheel Jolly and Jyoti Handi
The chef (second from left) with his parents, Shanti Devi and Prakash Chandra, and sisters Sheel Jolly and Jyoti Handi

One thing you’d want to rewind and change about yourself would be?

I wish there were more hours in a day so that I could learn much more.

The biggest life lesson you learnt?

Do not run after money, let money chase you!

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A South African citizen in India talks about her pleasant Covid care and treatment (Shutterstock)
A South African citizen in India talks about her pleasant Covid care and treatment (Shutterstock)
brunch

A crown of care during Covid

By Archana Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:46 PM IST
How a South African citizen in India to visit her parents contracted Covid and came away impressed with the love and care
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
Hemant Oberoi and his wife Mallika at 22 and 17 (inset) and now (above), at 67 and 62, respectively
brunch

“When I was 22, a meal at Kailash Parbat cost 1,” says chef Hemant Oberoi

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The celebrated chef reminisces about working as a sous chef of Tanjore at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, earning his first stipend of was 150, dating his now-wife and his favourite places to eat at then
READ FULL STORY
Close
Content creators stand divided over the new rules by the ASCI indicating influencers may be required to declare paid partnerships
Content creators stand divided over the new rules by the ASCI indicating influencers may be required to declare paid partnerships
brunch

HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Restrain or welcome change?

By Riaan Jacob George, Vasudha Rai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Two digital creators argue if the proposed guidelines by the Advertising Standards Council of India to make it mandatory for digital creators to disclose “paid posts” on their social media handles, are a boon or bane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Aaliyah Kashyap

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The 20-year-old wins this week for raising her voice against sexist hate speech and hypocrisy, while talking about mental health!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
brunch

Music and musicians during the pandemic: Sound of silence

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Arjun Sagar Gupta, the passionate founder of Delhi’s jazz club, and other top musicians on how creativity has survived the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
brunch

To ma, with love: Harshit Misra

By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:10 PM IST
How bassist and musician Harshit Misra’s tribute to his late mum became a dream collaboration and an awareness campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
brunch

“Never keep secrets… communicate!” says Dino Morea

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The actor talks about his new habit of rubbing lavender essence oil on his forehead and elbows at night to enhance sleep, being a voracious reader and describes himself as #Sexycool in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Training your calf muscles

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Want shapely lower legs but have never gotten to it? Well, here’s your chance to include it in your lockdown regime, or even start one!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
brunch

Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Meet five people who see beauty in ‘rubbish’ and are transforming sarees and lives – something we could really be inspired by given the year we’ve all had
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The Renault Kiger enters an overcrowded market with a brilliant design even as it has stuck to a conventional template
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Return of the native

By Vir Sanghvi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Atul Kochhar is one of the world’s most respected Indian chefs but success in his homeland has eluded him. That may be about to change
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Do you know your wrist pain could be associated to how much you use your phone? You can still play badminton with some simple rotations, though
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Spring has sprung

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:07 PM IST
And it’s time to make the most of it, before it dissolves into summer. So, what are your plans for this last week of great weather?
READ FULL STORY
Close
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: On losing a pet & being there for your friend

By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
How long do you wait after the passing of a pet to get another one? And how the best way to know what your friend is going through is by asking her/him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
brunch

Rahul Khanna: The bottom button jacket rule

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Let loose The second button in a suit should always be undone, I’m told
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP