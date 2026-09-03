Zen living: What to steal or skip from Japanese decor

Japanese decor has won the internet. Our Instagram saves are full of wabi-sabi corners, shoji screens and impossibly beige and serene living rooms. We’ve pinned the Japandi aesthetic, double-tapped tatami mats and saved a photo of a very expensive-looking branch in a very empty vase. But before you turn your Mumbai living room into a corner of Kyoto, a word of caution. Some ideas translate beautifully to Indian homes; others don’t make any sense once you factor in humidity, dust and, you know, actual living. Three designers tell us what to steal, what to adapt, and what to leave in Japan. Steal: Shin-soe-tai. “Ikebana’s classical structure, shin-soe-tai, is built around three stems of different heights,” explains Ridhi Khosla Jalan, interior stylist, RKJ Design Studio. “The tallest represents ‘heaven’, the middle one ‘human’, and the shortest ‘earth’. The idea is to create balance without making everything look perfectly symmetrical.”

Style a shelf the Shin-soe-tai way to create balance. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

This makes arranging your decor so much easier. “In an Indian home, this could shape how a console, shelf, or side table is styled. A tall brass urli or sculpture can be the “heaven” piece, a mid-height stack of books or a bowl “human”, and a low, wide object like a flat platter or small plant can be “earth”,” she says. Skip: Minimalism. We’ve got minimalism all wrong. It’s not about placing a white sofa in a white living room and calling it a day. Or throwing away perfectly functional items, only to replace them with new, neutral-toned versions of the same thing. You don’t need to chuck all your family portraits, crochet paraphernalia and art collection to live among empty walls and shelves. Think of minimalism as a philosophy, rather than a look. Ashiesh Shah, architect and interior designer, says, “Minimalism works when it grows out of a way of living, not when it’s reduced to white walls and empty shelves. Indian homes are naturally layered with memory, ritual and everyday life. That’s not something to edit out.”

The tokonoma is a small alcove reserved for a single display, such as a scroll or a flower. (ILLUSTRATION CREATED USING CHATGPT)

Steal: Wabi-sabi. The aesthetic embraces everything “imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete”. That doesn’t necessarily mean choosing defective items for your home. “It’s about selecting natural materials such as various Indian stones or handloom textiles for how they age and behave over time over materials that are designed to look artificially ‘new’ forever,” says Sarah Sham, principal designer, Essajees Atelier. “Try handloom or khadi in neutral tones as cushion covers, throws or curtains. A solid timber dining table – with its grain, its marks, the way its colour deepens over years – is worth keeping, not sanding away.” You will need to research how a material will weather in Indian humidity and monsoons, but when done right, it gives a home a sense of warmth and permanence. Skip: Tatami floors and shoji screens. Tatami floors and shoji screens belong to a particular culture and climate,” says Shah. Traditionally, Japanese rooms were designed around tatami mats. The number and arrangement of mats helped determine the room’s proportions and use. “Shoji, too, was part of a larger architectural system: Translucent screens were set within sliding frames and used along the edges of rooms to filter daylight. They could be moved to open up, close off or reconfigure the space,” Shah adds. This is not as useful for India’s extreme heat or humidity. Here, shoji screens end up being decorative, at best, while tatami can’t survive the dust, spills and wet mopping.

Skip the tatami floors and shoji screens, as they don’t suit the Indian lifestyle or climate. (SHUTTERSTOCK)