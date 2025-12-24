7 Miss Universe rules and regulations you didn't know contestants have to follow

The 74th Miss Universe pageant concluded on November 21, 2025, with Mexico’s Fatima Bosch taking home the crown. While the night was filled with the traditional glitter and glamour, the 2025 edition will likely be remembered more for its backstage warfare than its onstage elegance. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Miss Universe 2025 Mexican Fatima Bosch blows kisses to the crowd in Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico on December 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

The competition was rocked by high-profile resignations and explosive accusations of a 'pre-cooked' result. Despite the rigging allegations and other controversies, the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has stood by the results. As the pageant evolves under Miss Universe president Raul Rocha, the rulebook has seen its most significant changes in decades.

Here are some rule and regulations shared by Missplanetinternational.com on April 3, 2024 that are currently governing Miss Universe:

1. The 'no age limit' era

In a historic shift that began in 2024, the Miss Universe Organisation abolished the upper age limit. Previously, contestants had to be between 18 and 28. Now, any woman over the age of 18 is eligible, a move championed by former winner R’Bonney Gabriel to prove that beauty does not have an expiration date.

In a September 2023 press release, MUO said, “The Miss Universe beauty pageant, which has been around since 1952, has now eliminated age limits for delegates over 18 years old. Previously, the pageant had an age limit of 28 years old for contestants.”

2. Open eligibility for mothers

Since 2023, the pageant has welcomed divorcees and mothers. This overturned a decades-old 'single and childless' requirement, reflecting a more inclusive view of modern womanhood.

3. Strict citizenship verification

Delegates must provide documented proof of citizenship for the country they represent, Missplanetinternational.com shared. This involves a rigorous vetting process of birth certificates, passports, and residency documents to ensure legal eligibility.

While not always explicitly stated, Missplanetinternational.com added that ‘many countries conduct background checks on potential delegates to ensure they don’t have any criminal records or controversies that could tarnish the pageant’s image’.

4. Mandatory 'social advocacy' and media training

Contestants are no longer judged solely on their walk. They are required to participate in closed-door interviews and seminars where they are scrutinised on their ability to articulate complex social issues. Their ‘work ethic’ during these non-televised events is heavily weighed by the preliminary judges.

5. Social media conduct and sponsorship hooks

Under the 2025 guidelines, delegates must maintain a ‘positive and professional’ online presence, Missplanetinternational.com said. This includes mandatory posts for official sponsors. Inconsistent or ‘negative’ posting can lead to point deductions or disciplinary action from national directors.

6. Dress code enforcement

The organisation enforces a strict dress code for all ancillary events — from rehearsals to gala dinners. Violations can result in formal warnings, according to Missplanetinternational.com.

7. The 'punctuality' penalty

Pageant schedules are notoriously gruelling, often starting early morning – being late to rehearsals or media briefings is seen as a lack of professional discipline and can tarnish a delegate’s standing with the chaperones, Missplanetinternational.com said.