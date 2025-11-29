8 top-rated body butters that are must-haves for smooth, buttery skin in winter
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 11:00 am IST
Body butters are a great pick when you have to nourish and moisturise your dehydrated and parched skin. Here are 8 top-rated body butters for you.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
mCaffeine Body Butter For Dry Skin For Both Women And Men (250Gm) | Shea Butter Moisturizer With Cocoa Butter & Caffeine | For Oily And Dry Skin | For All Skin Types View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
The Body Shop British Rose Body Butter | 96-Hour Deep Moisture | Softens Skin with Rose & Shea Butter Extract | Non-Greasy Cream | Dermatologically Tested | Perfect for Normal Skin | 200ml View Details
|
₹1,195
|
|
|
Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser, Skin Malai, Body Cream, Body Butter, Cold Cream Winter | Hydration, Skin Repair & 48 HR Moisture, Body Lotion - 120ml (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹289
|
|
|
Tattvalogy African Cocoa Butter View Details
|
|
|
|
Earth Rhythm Butter Cream Soap, 48H Moisture, Gentle Cleanse, No Sulphates, No Phthalates – Vanilla Creme View Details
|
₹284
|
|
|
Kama Ayurveda Shea Lotus Body Butter - 200g View Details
|
₹2,120
|
|
|
Himalaya Rich Cocoa Butter Body Cream, 200ml View Details
|
₹275
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Marshmallow Melt Body Butter | Shea Butter & Brazil Nut Oil for Deep Moisturization | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Buttery Soft, Smooth & Moisturised Skin | For Dry To Very Dry Skin | Cozy Cocoa Fragrance | 180gm View Details
|
₹440
|
|
