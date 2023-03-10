95th Academy Awards: Oscar presenter Deepika Padukone's most iconic and fashionable red carpet looks

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards, which honour the best motion pictures of 2022 from around the world, are scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. One of Bollywood’s most seasoned actors, Deepika Padukone, is all set to present at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13, this year, and we cannot wait to guess her outfit for the big day. Among a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael B. Jordan, Padukone is sure to turn heads with her fashion choices.

With a track record of stunning red carpet looks, from an exquisite ruffled saree to a shimmering metallic Louis Vuitton gown, she has become the unofficial muse for many top designers. We can't wait to see what stunning look she'll come up with next. As we await Padukone's next red carpet moment, let's take a moment to admire some of her most iconic and fashionable red carpet looks. (Also read: Deepika Padukone's gothic-glam look at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show reminds fans of Cocktail's Veronica )

1. Stunning floor-length gown with dramatic sleeves

Deepika Padukone's stunning floor-length gown at the Cannes 2022 featured metallic patterns in black and gold that gave it an exquisite shine and a royal aura. She took the glam quotient up a notch by pairing it with matching shoulder gear that had dramatic black fur sleeves. The entire ensemble was nothing short of magnificent. For her makeup, Padukone opted for a smokey eye look and a nude-brown lip shade, while her sleek shoulder-length hair added to the overall elegance.

2. Gorgeous black and gold sequin saree

Deepika Padukone wowed everyone with her retro look, draped in a stunning black and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi. The saree was embellished with intricate sequin detailing all over and she paired it with a sleeveless black shimmering blouse. She completed her look with a golden headband and captivating kohled eyes, which made it difficult to look away. The earrings that she paired with her entire retro ensemble added to the overall charm, while her elegantly tied bun completed the classic look.

3. Red latex bodycon dress

Deepika Padukone's red latex bodycon dress was nothing short of stunning, with its body-hugging silhouette perfectly accentuating her hourglass frame. The plunging halter neckline and keyhole detail on the front added a touch of glamour, while the corseted bodice and boning structure provided a beautiful structure to the ensemble. Deepika kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a minimalistic vibe to let the dress do the talking. Her locks were left open in a side parting and styled in well-defined soft curls, completing the look with a touch of elegance.

4. Gorgeous orange gown look

Deepika Padukone once again proved her red carpet prowess at the Cannes Film Festival, stunning in a breathtaking appearance. The diva opted for an elegant and timeless look in an orange gown. The flowing silhouette of the gown perfectly accentuated her curves, while the subtle train added a touch of drama to the ensemble. Her hair was swept up in a classic updo, allowing her glowing complexion and statement earrings to take centre stage. It was a masterclass in red carpet glamour that cemented her status as a true style icon.

5. Pearl-studded ivory ruffled saree

Deepika Padukone's final look at Cannes Film Festival was a vision of elegance and sophistication. She stunned in a custom ivory ruffled saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which hugged her curves and showcased her enviable figure. The silk saree was paired with a mesmerizing bustier blouse adorned with pearls and crystals, and a statement hand-embroidered pearl collar sitting on her shoulder to highlight her décolletage. The overall effect was a breathtaking blend of simplicity and luxury.

6. Dramatic green ruffled dress

Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made lime green ruffled gown by Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli. The ensemble featured a fitted bodice with a deep plunging neckline, dramatic puffed sleeves, and a flowing skirt with cascading ruffles. She paired the outfit with sleek high heels and minimal accessories, allowing the dress to take center stage. For hair and makeup, Deepika kept it simple with a sleek high ponytail, bold eyebrows, and a nude lip color. Her green ruffled dress was truly a showstopper and turned heads on the red carpet.

7. Stunning bright pink ruffled gown

Deepika Padukone's pink ruffled gown look for Cannes 2018 was an absolute showstopper. The Bollywood actress wore a custom-made gown by Ashi Studio, which featured layers of ruffles and a dramatic, voluminous train. The off-shoulder neckline and fitted bodice accentuated her curves, while the bold fuchsia color made a statement on the red carpet. Deepika kept her hair and makeup simple, with a sleek bun and soft pink lips, allowing the stunning gown to take center stage. Her overall look was feminine, elegant, and unforgettable.

8. Barbie doll look at Met Gala

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019 look was a head-turner as she stepped out in a custom Zac Posen gown. The pink ball gown had a layered ruffled skirt, which was reminiscent of Barbie dolls. The strapless bodice featured a three-dimensional motif that perfectly accentuated her curves. The actress completed her look with pink hair extensions styled in a high ponytail, diamond earrings, and a statement headband. The overall look was bold and dramatic, making her one of the most talked-about celebrities of the event.

