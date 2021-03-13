A dotting style to don this season
As you say polka dots, it reminds designers of Julia Roberts in the movie Pretty Woman wearing a white and brown t-length dress at the polo match or the 50s era when Marilyn Monroe wore a polka bikini. The print entails with itself a long fashion history. However, we see it coming back into mainstream fashion after many seasons now. Bollywood celebs also are gracing this trend from the past.
Designers and fashion enthusiasts believe it is making a comeback due to its relaxed, whimsical and feminine approach. “Polka dots are a reflection of the past but are reappearing in today’s trends ,it creates a sense of chic without being serious, they are playful and versatile,” says designer Charu Parashar. Agreeing to this, designer Anupama Dayal believes they are fun, “There is a sense of fun associated with polka dots and they somehow also look contemporary which is very relevant in times like these.”
Style them right
Polka dots can be teamed with different colours and prints. “Bright colours in the base and the dots is what is really in fashion now. You can style dots with volume such as a voluminous skirt or exaggerated sleeves. I believe more is more with polka dots right now,” suggests Dayal, who recommends going for a hint of polka dots with accessories such as headbands and more. You can wear a polka top with striped pants or graphic prints. Make sure you keep accessories in solid and subtle hues and let the print standout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corsets are the new belts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A dotting style to don this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor welcomes summers in ₹14.5k lilac cotton dress. SEE PICS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday channels inner cheerleader in striped blue and white co-ord set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's all about shorts: Malaika and Parineeti beat the heat in fabulous outfits
- Scorching summers are here and it is time to get those stunning shorts out. There are various ways to style shorts and Malaika Arora is telling us how to look sassy in them whereas, Parineeti Chopra's outfit is all about the modern boardroom aesthetic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth ₹20k
- For a recent shoot, Miss World Manushi Chhillar showed us the correct way to add a quirky vibe to athleiusre. The actor wore a stunning latex bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted pyjama style pants and we are a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future of bespoke tailoring post pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox