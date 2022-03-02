A Very Peri twist to your home decor

A beautiful blend of primary red and blue, Very Peri has taken centre stage as the Pantone colour of 2022. Its allure goes beyond fashion, as it makes for a pretty hue for decor, too.

“The fusion statement of the colour is coupled with an overdose of enthuse and a touch of whimsy,” says Punam Kalra, creative director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts. For colour admirers, it certainly makes for an intriguing treat. “Coming from the blue family, it has warm violet connotations that make the ideal mishmash of a periwinkle blue and light purple,” says Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture. Here’s how you may introduce this versatile shade into your home.

- In common spaces like the living room and the dining room the colour can underline the versatility of the space with statement furniture like voluptuous solids as sofas, ottomans, eccentric luminaires and assorted fabrics and their upholstery layering atop the bespoke furniture frames.

- Floor coverings, carpets, covers, and blossom containers are altogether ideal instances of how you can sprinkle this tone all through your home.

- Understand the focal highlights of your interiors to perfectly adorn alluring flowers of the shade Very Peri. Lavender sticks, alliums, bellflowers - all in the same core of Very Peri can help uplift the look of a space. Add flowers to make a space fresh and attractive.

- Use this colour on velvets and silks to give it a touch of luxury. The sheen on these fabrics will go very well with Very Peri.

- Very Peri upholstery will work wonders for a space. The shade can be teamed up with neutral grey furniture or be in solid contrast with dark blue and deep red, or even an orange.

- One can use it on an accent piece. It would be a pop of colour amongst neutral hues and become the life of the party. It works best paired with whites and blues.

- Soft very-peri walls in the backdrop serve as a great base for art work so start decorating.

- Carpets and rugs are plush decor items to infuse the colour “ Very Peri” into your home decor. They enhance the comfort of your interiors and, one can discover varied patterns in colour “Very Peri”.

- Go for decorative wall plates or paintings to give tribute to the glamorous colour of the year.

- Let your cushions do the talking. The beauteous shade would look surreal on velvet and cotton cushion covers. Go for designs that have some texture to them, this way, the look of the colour will enhance to a higher level.

- The regularities in furniture, décor and other interior layers can be broken by reimagining tea tables, consoles, closets and more significant furniture in fluid silhouettes, experimental make and bold colour combinations.

- The dynamism of the colour can be further stirred by complementing yet bold contrasts such as fuchsia, tangerine, parakeet etc. flowing across the minutiae such as vases, showpieces and wall art

“As a trendsetting colour theme, very peri reflects the status quo of the present and the scope of the future with a zestful, fictitious and intriguing character that is full of life,” adds Kalra. When welcomed into the architecturally-sound spaces, it is sure to unwind a world of unseen design possibilities that can take us by surprise.

(Inputs by Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder, CEO, WoodenStreet and Interior Designer Paushika Gupta, founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture+Design)