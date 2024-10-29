Adele's dazzling Gaurav Gupta gown for Las Vegas show features over 3000 crystals and took 93 hours to make

Adele's video serenading Celine Dion and thanking the icon for attending her return to the Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace has the internet in tears. Another highlight of the show was Adele's gown. She chose a dazzling black floor-length couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the opening night show. This is her first time wearing Gupta's ensemble. Know all the details. Adele dazzles in a 3000-crystal embellished gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Details of Adele's dress

Adele wore a custom black gown called the Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown, designed by Gaurav Gupta, for her opening show in Las Vegas. As per an Instagram page, ideservecouture, the couture ensemble features 2,880 crystals and 244 varied larger crystals. In total, the dress is adorned with over 3,000 shimmering black crystals. Additionally, the meticulous embroidery took a team of artisans over 93 hours to make the ensemble and finalize the look.

Decoding Adele's Gaurav Gupta gown

The Gaurav Gupta midnight black gown features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline displaying Adele's decolletage, with the pleated structured design on the neck wrapping around her bust. Full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging bodice, a cinched waist, a cascading floor-length skirt, and a short train on the back rounded off the design elements. Meanwhile, the shimmering 3,000 crystals were adorned on the bust and flowed down the side of the ensemble.

Adele accessorised the ensemble with diamond jewels, including hoop earrings and a statement ring. She styled her loose blonde tresses in a side parting with soft blowout curls. With winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, blush pink lips, and mascara-adorned lashes, the singer rounded off the glam.

Adele thanks Celine Dion

After Celine Dion attended Adele's concert, the singer penned an emotional note thanking Celine. “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family,” a part of her note read.