AI reimagines Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor, Hema Malini-Esha Deol and other famous Bollywood mother and daughters in glam looks

Fashion has always been about imagination, reinvention, and dreaming beyond boundaries. What if we could see timeless style icons in entirely new avatars, blending classic elegance with modern trends? Thanks to AI, that’s now possible. A creative AI reimagines legendary mother-daughter pairs in striking outfits. (Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

In a February 16 post, AI artist Souvik Rooj, known as ‘mr.hellrocker’ on Instagram, shared a striking series where AI imagines legendary mother-daughter pairs like Sridevi–Janhvi Kapoor and Babita–Karisma Kapoor, along with other iconic duos, in stunning, head-turning outfits that celebrate both legacy and today’s trends. (Also read: AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Salman Khan. Watch )

Here’s a closer look at how each duo was styled:

Alia Bhatt – Soni Razdan Elegance clearly runs in the family. In this AI reimagination, Soni Razdan is envisioned in a classic red ethnic ensemble adorned with delicate motifs, styled with traditional jewellery and a statement bindi that reflects timeless grace. Beside her, Alia Bhatt stuns in a soft blue embroidered kurta set, keeping the look youthful yet refined.