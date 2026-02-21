AI reimagines Sridevi-Janhvi Kapoor, Hema Malini-Esha Deol and other famous Bollywood mother and daughters in glam looks
From Hema Malini and Esha Deol to Tanuja and Kajol and Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan, AI gives these iconic Bollywood mother-daughter pairs a glamorous twist.
Fashion has always been about imagination, reinvention, and dreaming beyond boundaries. What if we could see timeless style icons in entirely new avatars, blending classic elegance with modern trends? Thanks to AI, that’s now possible.
In a February 16 post, AI artist Souvik Rooj, known as ‘mr.hellrocker’ on Instagram, shared a striking series where AI imagines legendary mother-daughter pairs like Sridevi–Janhvi Kapoor and Babita–Karisma Kapoor, along with other iconic duos, in stunning, head-turning outfits that celebrate both legacy and today’s trends. (Also read: AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Salman Khan. Watch )
Here’s a closer look at how each duo was styled:
Alia Bhatt – Soni Razdan
Elegance clearly runs in the family. In this AI reimagination, Soni Razdan is envisioned in a classic red ethnic ensemble adorned with delicate motifs, styled with traditional jewellery and a statement bindi that reflects timeless grace. Beside her, Alia Bhatt stuns in a soft blue embroidered kurta set, keeping the look youthful yet refined.
Hema Malini – Esha Deol
Hema Malini is styled in a graceful blue ethnic ensemble with intricate detailing that reflects her classic, regal aura. Beside her, Esha Deol balances tradition and modernity in a relaxed yet chic look, pairing effortless silhouettes with understated glam. The duo’s styling feels like a seamless blend of vintage elegance and present-day polish, a true celebration of generational style.
Sarika – Shruti Haasan
Sarika is envisioned in a vibrant pink saree paired with statement jewellery, radiating understated elegance and confidence. Beside her, Shruti Haasan complements the look in a traditionally inspired drape styled with minimal makeup, adding her signature earthy yet edgy sophistication.
Amrita Singh – Sara Ali Khan
Amrita Singh is envisioned in a soft off-shoulder white ensemble that feels graceful yet contemporary, highlighting her elegance. Beside her, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a structured black outfit paired with statement jewellery, bringing in a bold, modern edge.
Sharmila Tagore – Soha Ali Khan
Understated elegance defines this duo. Sharmila Tagore’s regal poise is reflected in a blue saree with delicate detailing, while Soha Ali Khan is styled in a dark floral dress with a structured necklace. The overall mood is refined, polished and quietly powerful.
Tanuja – Kajol
Intensity and charm shine through this reimagining. Tanuja is imagined in a bold red embroidered outfit with dramatic eyeliner, while Kajol mirrors her strength in a crisp white shirt. The styling captures their expressive personalities with a contemporary editorial finish.
Sridevi – Janhvi Kapoor
Another stunning interpretation of Sridevi pairs her with Janhvi Kapoor in coordinated gold and ivory ensembles. Heavy embroidery, statement earrings, and flawless glam give this duo a couture-inspired finish. The look feels like a high-fashion campaign celebrating generational beauty.
Babita – Karisma Kapoor
Babita is envisioned in a sleek black ensemble styled with soft waves, exuding timeless grace and old-school glamour. Beside her, Karisma Kapoor complements the look in a contemporary black outfit with minimal accessories, keeping it sharp and modern.
