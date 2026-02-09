AI reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Salman Khan. Watch

The original "He-Man" of Indian cinema, Dharmendra ’s futuristic look channels raw power and rugged heroism. Imagine him as a legendary interstellar warrior in bronze-toned cybernetic armour that accentuates his iconic physique. His avatar fuses earthiness with industrial-grade tech, proving that even in a distant future, his unmatched toughness and charisma remain larger than life.

One of the few actors who could match the "angry young man" with sheer screen presence and sophisticated charm, Vinod Khanna’s futuristic avatar embodies calm authority and wisdom. Picture him as a zen-like space commander or high-tech philosopher, draped in structured metallic robes with a subtle, glowing aura, a seamless blend of his action-rooted charisma and serene, commanding presence.

Salman Khan, Govinda, Dharmendra , Vinod Khanna, and other legendary actors are transformed like never before, blending their timeless charm with cutting-edge fashion, cyber-inspired aesthetics, and next-level visual effects. The result is a jaw-dropping glimpse of Bollywood icons through the lens of the future. (Also read: AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Madhubala in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Aishwarya Rai's short hair )

What if Bollywood legends stepped into the future? A new AI-generated (artificial intelligence-generated) video shared by AI artist Ai TOT on Instagram on February 8 has reimagined some of India’s most iconic stars in stunning futuristic avatars.

Shahid Kapoor Reimagined with a rugged, tech-noir vibe, Shahid sports sharp, geometric facial markings and an iridescent, prism-patterned jacket. The look fuses his Kabir Singh intensity with a cyberpunk aesthetic, casting him as a high-ranking officer in a digital dystopia.

Tiger Shroff Maintaining his signature muscular physique, Tiger is styled in a high-tech "exo-suit" of interlocking obsidian plates and glowing neon fibres. The ensemble highlights his agility and strength, transforming him into a futuristic gladiator or biological weapon.

Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth’s look is sleek and minimalist, featuring a dark compression suit integrated with blue fibre-optic lighting. A glowing, digital "energy beard" adds a striking cyber edge, portraying him as a tech-savvy hero or cyber-specialist.

Kartik Aaryan Captured in a "wasteland-chic" aesthetic, Kartik wears draped, textured fabrics in earthy tones, reminiscent of Dune-inspired survivalist gear. This grounded, gritty future look replaces flashy tech with rugged practicality.

Varun Dhawan Varun dazzles in a disco-futuristic mirrored jacket reflecting the neon-purple lights of a sprawling megacity. A transparent tech mask over his jawline completes the look, making him a high-profile performer or socialite in a neon-drenched metropolis.

Salman Khan Known as the "Bhai" of Bollywood, Salman sports a sleek, tech-inspired look with glowing blue eyes, reflecting his larger-than-life persona. The avatar amplifies his commanding presence, blending rugged charm with a high-tech, futuristic edge.

Shah Rukh Khan Often called the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh is captured in a shimmering, iridescent jacket that perfectly complements his superstar aura. The futuristic styling highlights his charisma, giving him an almost otherworldly, magnetic presence.

Vicky Kaushal AI envisions Vicky in a rugged, desert-inspired aesthetic, combining raw strength with a grounded, survivalist vibe. The look channels resilience and intensity, making him appear ready to navigate a futuristic, untamed world.

How internet reacted The post quickly racked up likes and comments, with fans eagerly sharing their favourites. One user wrote, “Salman remains one of the most handsome Bollywood men to have ever existed.”

Another praised the legends, saying, “The late Vinod Khanna Ji and the late Dharmendra Ji = AWESOME!!” Some fans focused on Salman, commenting, “It’s always nice to start with Salman Khan” and “My God, Salman.” Another added, “Handsome Bollywood man, Salman Khan.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.