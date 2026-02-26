AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh, Vinod Khanna as 'bad boys' in leather jackets: Fans love Shashi Kapoor's tattoo

A visually arresting homage to the most legendary ‘bad boys’ in Indian film history has been unveiled by AI artist and short filmmaker Souvik — known to his Instagram followers as Mr Hellrocker. Shared on Instagram on February 25, the AI-generated video transports the actors of the 60s, 70s, and 80s into a contemporary, gritty aesthetic. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear The video featured a star-studded lineup including Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

Swapping simple shirts and trousers or suits for leather jackets, elaborate tattoos, and heavy-duty motorcycles, the reimagined actors left fans nostalgic and awestruck. The video had a star-studded lineup featuring Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Raaj Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa.

How some of these legends were transformed ⦿ Dharmendra was clad in a rugged black leather jacket over a black shirt. He sported a heavy silver locket.

⦿ Amitabh Bachchan, aka Bollywood's 'Angry Young Man', levelled up with a massive rose-and-snake tattoo sleeve, a black T-shirt, and a smouldering cigar.

⦿ Shashi Kapoor looked like a chic 'bad boy' in a daring makeover with a whole arm and neck tattoo, including what appears to be a portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

⦿ Rishi Kapoor, ‘Bollywood’s original chocolate boy’, was reimagined with a sleeve of detailed tattoos paired with a white T-shirt and grey jeans look.

⦿ Vinod Khanna was seen riding a bike on a sun-drenched desert road, sporting long hair and stubble, in a rugged black leather jacket, black pants, and a white T-shirt look.

⦿ True to his 'Elvis of India' persona, the AI reimagined Shammi Kapoor in a classic black shirt, slicked-back hair and a clean-shaven look blending his 1960s charm with a modern 'bad boy' edge.

⦿ Sunil Dutt was seen wearing a black leather jacket layered over a white vest. To complete the modern 'bad boy' aesthetic, he sported a locket around his neck, adding a touch of contemporary street style.