Alanna Panday celebrates Halloween in mermaid-core outfit, proving the festival is not all spook and dark

Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, took to Instagram to share her Halloween look. Her pastel two-piece outfit was mermaid-inspired. She captioned her post, “Love playing dress up for Halloween 🧜🏼‍♀️ This year’s costume was inspired by Tritons 2nd daughter Alana.” The mythical-inspired ensemble celebrated Halloween with a touch of whimsical-core, fairytale magic. Let’s dive into her look and see how the fantasy look stood out. Alanna Panday's outfit was inspired by the mermaids from Disney's Little Mermaid.(Instagram)

More about her look

The Tribe star wore an off-shoulder bralette that featured fine beadwork. The golden centre-heart piece decorating her neckline amplified the mermaid-fantasy look. Her high-waist skirt followed a mermaid silhouette, bunching at the knees and flaring out at the bottom to resemble a tail.

The intricate beadwork is mesmerising. Green beads gave a serene colour variation in the pink, golden and beige colour palette. The oceanic palette echoed in her skirt as well, tying the mermaid look well with grace. The skirt was heavily embellished with sequins, and beads to capture a gradient effect, transitioning from pink to beige.

The underwater aquatic princess theme was even more evident as she finished the look with a dainty tiara. Her hair was styled in dramatic, beachy waves that perfectly complemented the mermaid-inspired ensemble. Alanna's pearl earrings were the cherry on top of her ethereal look.

Styling lesson for Halloween

Who said Halloween must be all dark and grisly? Often at times, only bloody characters are taken as inspiration. This time, let your inner child decide your Halloween outfit. With a little bit of fairy dust, don't be afraid to add colours this Halloween. Embrace your whimsical side like Alanna Panday and dress up as your favourite childhood character. Doll up in soft, pastel colours. Dark colours have a monopoly over Halloween only if you let them.

