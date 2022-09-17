Alaya F, in her green ensemble, has a fitness suggestion for her fans

Alaya F is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying the fashion game with regular updates from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots with us on a regular basis and we are smitten with each one of them. Fro casual attires to ethnic ensembles, Alaya’s fashion game is always at the best and we keep referring to her for our fashion upgrade. Alaya's Instagram profile is a plethora of her fashion diaries, her fitness routines and snippets from her personal life. Alaya also keeps sharing skin care and fitness-related information on her Instagram profile for her fans to follow.

Alaya, a day back, shared a set of pictures from her fashion diaries and made her Instagram fans drool yet again. Alaya's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor, for the start of the weekend, decked up in a green ensemble and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Alaya picked a green corset satin bra with a belt styled across one side of her midriff. She teamed it with a green short skirt featuring a belt detail across the waist. The bra featured a plunging neckline while the skirt hugged Alaya’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. With the pictures, Alaya had a fitness suggestion for her fans on Instagram. “Eat your greens, kids,” Alaya wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Alaya wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Alaya decked up in minimal makeup to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alaya aced the look to perfection.