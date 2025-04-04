Alia Bhatt puts grace in power dressing with her ruffle top, sheer pants and blazer look

Alia Bhatt attended an event wearing an outfit that put a fresh spin on the boss lady corporate core style with a graceful, feminine touch. Ideal for workwear or formal events, this look reimagined power dressing with a romantic grace. Not all power dressing has to be concentrated on a commanding allure. Let's take a deeper look at this outfit and check for style takeaways. Alia Bhatt serves a soft, power-dressing moment with this moment. (Instagram)

More about the look

Alia Bhatt's ensemble included sage green ruffle top and sheer pant set from the Italian brand Alberta Ferretti, layered atop with a grey blazer from Magda Butrym. In tune with the elegant styling, she wore Jimmy Choo's Diamond Tilda Leather Pumps, which cost around Rs.100,000 on Ajio Luxe. Alia wore gold-toned accessories, hoops and rings. Similarly, her neat ponytail and minimal makeup reflected professional, no-fuss energy.

What makes this outfit so different?

The fundamentals of power dressing focus on a sharp tailored silhouette, muted neutral colours, and monochrome shades. Self-explanatory from the name itself, the spotlight is on how to make yourself appear professional and ‘powerful’ with power dressing styles.

Alia Bhatt's outfit, however, reminded there's power in grace. While the outfit included staples like a shoulder-padded blazer and a monochrome base outfit, she deviated from the usuals with pastel sage green and ruffles. Without any second thoughts, ruffle tones down the look, with help from pastels, making the otherwise power dressing moment approachable and warm.

If you wish to recreate a ‘graceful power dressing moment’ like Alia, consider these tips:

Power dressing may be monotonous with the usual prints and colours, like pinstripes and neutrals. Stray from the regular styles and go for eclectic patterns and livelier colour palettes like pastels or warm-toned colours.

Layer varying silhouettes. Alia Bhatt's blazer was relatively more structured than her flowy base outfit, softening the harsh lines of the blazer. The variation looks good, more balanced. Otherwise, with sharp pencil skirts and tucked-in shirts as base outfits, you would appear too sharp.

Decorative frills like ruffles add essential texture to the look. It's unconventional, creating an immediate standout look. Other than ruffles, you can also incorporate lace, tulle or embroidered elements in your outfit.

More about her work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.