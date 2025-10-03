Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Amazon Great Indian sale: Hair straighteners, curlers, and more grooming tools at up to 50% off

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Get up to 50% off on grooming tools like hair straighteners, curlers, and more during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer View Details checkDetails

Ikonic Womens Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,194

Philips Foldable Hair Dryer 2100 Watts | Perfect Blow Dry & Style for Men and Women | Powerful Salon-like Blow Drying with Less Heat | 3 Heat Settings with Cool Shot (Hot/Cool/Warm) | ThermoProtect Airflower Attachment- Pink | BHD356/10 - White | 2 years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

Furr Women Rechargeable Multipurpose Trimmer For Eyebrows, Underarms, Legs & Bikini Line | Water Resistant & 45 Minutes Run Time | Easy To Use | Smooth & Soft On All Skin Types (1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041 Epilator for Women, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation, Braun Epilator for Long Lasting Hair Removal, Smooth Skin with Sensosmart Technology, Waterproof, Less Pain View Details checkDetails

₹5,766.65

Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator View Details checkDetails

Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 2100 Watts Thermoprotect, 6 Heat & Speed Settings, Black & Philips Heated Hair Straightening Brush BHH880/10, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,048

IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹4,653

Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit - Straightener View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹11,299

Tash Hair AirStyler 5 in 1 Hair Styler Complete Set - Hot Air Brush, Concentrator, Diffuser, Dryer, Paddle Brush | 3 Temperatures, Ionic Technology for Frizz Free Look | All in One Multi Styler for Women View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 1 Hour Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16, Cordless Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer (Gray), Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹2,098

MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to give your hair the right grooming it needs. With up to 50% off on a wide range of grooming tools like hair straighteners, curlers, and more, it's time to bring on the festive mode. To help you pick the right grooming tools, here we have listed our top picks for you.

Amazon sale on grooming tools
Amazon sale on grooming tools

Check out our top options for grooming tools:

Hair Dryers at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Shop powerful hair dryers this Amazon Great Indian Festival and style like a pro at home. Get fast drying, salon-like finish, and multiple heat settings to protect your hair. With lightweight design and advanced technology, these dryers save time while giving smooth, frizz-free results. Grab festive discounts and upgrade your hair care routine today.

1.

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer
2.

Ikonic Women's Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black)
3.

Philips Foldable Hair Dryer 2100 Watts | Perfect Blow Dry & Style for Men and Women | Powerful Salon-like Blow Drying with Less Heat | 3 Heat Settings with Cool Shot (Hot/Cool/Warm) | ThermoProtect Airflower Attachment- Pink | BHD356/10 - White | 2 years Warranty
Epilators at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Discover smooth, hair-free skin with epilators this Amazon Great Indian Festival. These devices gently remove hair from the root, offering long-lasting results and silky skin for weeks. Compact, cordless, and easy to use, epilators are perfect for hassle-free grooming at home. Enjoy festival offers on top brands and make hair removal quick and convenient.

4.

Furr Women Rechargeable Multipurpose Trimmer For Eyebrows, Underarms, Legs & Bikini Line | Water Resistant & 45 Minutes Run Time | Easy To Use | Smooth & Soft On All Skin Types (1 Year Warranty)
5.

Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041 Epilator for Women, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation, Braun Epilator for Long Lasting Hair Removal, Smooth Skin with Sensosmart Technology, Waterproof, Less Pain
6.

Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator

Hair Straighteners at Amazon Festival

Transform your look instantly with hair straighteners this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get sleek, shiny, and frizz-free hair in minutes with ceramic plates and adjustable temperature control. Perfect for all hair types, these straighteners bring salon styling to your home. Shop now and take advantage of festive deals to upgrade your beauty essentials affordably.

7.

Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 2100 Watts Thermoprotect, 6 Heat & Speed Settings, Black & Philips Heated Hair Straightening Brush BHH880/10, Black
8.

IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt
Multi Styling Kit at Amazon Great Indian Sale

Get complete hair styling solutions with multi styling kits this Amazon Great Indian Festival. From curls to straight looks, these all-in-one kits include dryers, wands, and straighteners for endless styles. Save space, time, and money with one compact kit. Shop festival offers now and create professional hairstyles effortlessly at home for every occasion.

9.

Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit - Straightener
10.

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue
Men’s Trimmers at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Upgrade your grooming game with men’s trimmers this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Perfect for beard styling, precision cutting, and smooth trims, these trimmers feature rechargeable batteries and adjustable blades. Compact and easy to handle, they make grooming quick and convenient. Grab exciting festive deals and bring home trusted grooming tools for a sharp, stylish look.

12.

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 1 Hour Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging
13.

PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16, Cordless Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer (Gray), Unisex
14.

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black)
  • Which grooming tools are best to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

    Hair dryers, epilators, hair straighteners, straightener brushes, multi-styling kits, and men’s trimmers are top picks. With huge discounts, this is the best time to upgrade your personal grooming essentials.

  • Are epilators better than razors for hair removal?

    Yes, epilators remove hair from the root, giving smoother skin for weeks. Unlike razors, they reduce the frequency of hair removal and result in slower regrowth.

  • What features should I look for in a hair dryer?

    Check for multiple heat/speed settings, cool-shot function, lightweight design, foldable handle for travel, and ionic or ceramic technology to reduce frizz and protect hair.

  • Do grooming tools damage hair with regular use?

    Not if used correctly. Always use the right heat settings, apply a heat protectant spray, and avoid over-styling daily. Modern tools with ceramic or ionic technology minimize damage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

