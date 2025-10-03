Amazon Great Indian sale: Hair straighteners, curlers, and more grooming tools at up to 50% off
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Get up to 50% off on grooming tools like hair straighteners, curlers, and more during Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer View Details
|
|
|
|
Ikonic Womens Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black) View Details
|
₹5,194
|
|
|
Philips Foldable Hair Dryer 2100 Watts | Perfect Blow Dry & Style for Men and Women | Powerful Salon-like Blow Drying with Less Heat | 3 Heat Settings with Cool Shot (Hot/Cool/Warm) | ThermoProtect Airflower Attachment- Pink | BHD356/10 - White | 2 years Warranty View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Furr Women Rechargeable Multipurpose Trimmer For Eyebrows, Underarms, Legs & Bikini Line | Water Resistant & 45 Minutes Run Time | Easy To Use | Smooth & Soft On All Skin Types (1 Year Warranty) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041 Epilator for Women, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation, Braun Epilator for Long Lasting Hair Removal, Smooth Skin with Sensosmart Technology, Waterproof, Less Pain View Details
|
₹5,766.65
|
|
|
Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 2100 Watts Thermoprotect, 6 Heat & Speed Settings, Black & Philips Heated Hair Straightening Brush BHH880/10, Black View Details
|
₹5,048
|
|
|
IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt View Details
|
₹4,653
|
|
|
Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit - Straightener View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details
|
₹11,299
|
|
|
Tash Hair AirStyler 5 in 1 Hair Styler Complete Set - Hot Air Brush, Concentrator, Diffuser, Dryer, Paddle Brush | 3 Temperatures, Ionic Technology for Frizz Free Look | All in One Multi Styler for Women View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 1 Hour Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16, Cordless Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer (Gray), Unisex View Details
|
₹2,098
|
|
|
MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
