IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
fashion

Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'

Scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India will be marked by Anamika Khanna presenting her collection 'Timeless the World'
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST

Fashion designer Anamika Khanna will be presenting her collection "Timeless the World" at the opening showcase of the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The fashion week, scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, will be organised in a hybrid format with both virtual and on-ground events.

Khanna's collection has been described as modern that also recognises the timelessness of Indian heritage.

"It’s an honour to be doing the opening show for FDCI x LFW’s joint fashion week. The past year has been a challenging one to say the least, and I am glad that to have the opportunity to use this platform to showcase my work, and the incredible artists I work with.

"My collection is a collaboration of art and textile and will be an homage to the fact that what is created will one day perish. What is left behind is legacy, and what matters most is what you do with it," the designer, who has dressed celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the past, said in a statement.

The opening show will comprise a host of varied showcases.

Each of the virtual showcases have been created using state of the art technology during an extensively designed and carefully planned on-ground shoot in Delhi led by FDCI and in Mumbai led by Rise Worldwide.

Khanna, along with other designers like Suneet Varma, Shantanu and Nikhil, Samant Chauhan, Payal Pratap, Pankaj & Nidhi, Geisha Designs, Nitin Bal Chauhan and Bloni, will be creating the showcases this week under strict safety measures.

The shoots in Mumbai are slated to begin next week.

"We are thrilled to have Anamika Khanna as the designer to open FDCI x LFW. She always outdoes herself, and we’re looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us all, this time around. The Delhi shoot at the FDCI studio has been yet another unique experience, that has been executed keeping in mind the highest level of safety of all those involved.

"We look forward to supporting this joint initiative by bringing forth the best to the table," said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme India, said he is looking forward to Khanna's virtual showcase.

"We are delighted that Anamika Khanna is opening this season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week," he added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anamika khanna lakme fashion week fashion design council of india lfw
Close
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
fashion

Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India will be marked by Anamika Khanna presenting her collection 'Timeless the World'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and thanked designer Manish Malhotra for the stunning outfit she donned for Roohi's latest musical offering, Nadiyon Paar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
fashion

Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST
With Indian fashion slowly finding its feet post Covid, the news of the Delhi-Mumbai alliance couldn’t have come at a better time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
fashion

Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
fashion

Cheer for sheer this season

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
From see-through tops, to sheer-panelled dresses and embroidered layering options, fashion weeks this year seem to be in love with ever-evolving sheer fabrics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
fashion

Nothing can dull your sparkle

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST
After a phase of sartorial lethargy, it’s time to raise a toast to fairytale-esque glamour. Shimmer and shine, ladies!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
fashion

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to Princess Diana by the late princess's bracelet. It is the same bracelet that Prince Harry took two stones to have Meghan's engagement ring made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
fashion

Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week

AP, Milan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter wrapped a nearly all-digital edition on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared several photos to her feed and stories of her taking in the tastes and sights of the stunning Pink City.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP