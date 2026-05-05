Ananya Birla debuts at Met Gala 2026 in dramatic black couture, her metallic face mask stealing the spotlight: See pics

Ananya Birla’s Met Gala look is a striking interplay of sharp tailoring and avant-garde drama, built around a sculpted hourglass silhouette. The ensemble features a structured black blazer-style bodice that cinches at the waist and flares into a pronounced peplum, flowing into a voluminous, floor-length pleated skirt crafted in a high-shine fabric that catches the light with movement. A crisp light blue shirt detail peeks through at the collar and cuffs, adding a refined, almost androgynous contrast to the otherwise monochrome palette.

Billionaire Ananya Birla lit up the internet as she debuted at the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her Met Gala look leaned fully into the event’s theme, ‘ Fashion Is Art.’ Stepping out in Robert Wun’s high-octane all-black couture, Ananya joined first-timers like Karan Johar on the red carpet.

The standout element is the futuristic metallic face mask by artist Subodh Gupta. It features an intricate, industrial-inspired piece with layered, sculptural detailing that obscures identity and transforms the look into wearable art.

To keep the focus on the outfit, stylist Rhea Kapoor intentionally kept Ananya’s accessories minimal. She opted for statement diamond jewellery from Mehta and songs, layered with personal pieces that added the right amount to sparkle to the look.

Who is Ananya Birla? Born on July 17, 1995, Ananya Birla is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, and mental health advocate. She is the daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla. Ananya as an entrepreneur, founded her own companies, including microfinance firm Svatantra and design company Ikai Asai. Singer-songwriter Birla owns over 500 million global streams and became the first Indian artist with a platinum-certified English single.

She also co-founded Mpower with her mother, Neerja Birla, to combat the stigma surrounding mental health in India. Ananya studied at the American School of Bombay and did her management degree from the University of Oxford. She has been on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and ET’s 40 under 40 lists.