Neerja Birla shares family moments from Davos, says time with children ‘it all makes sense’
Neerja Birla shared heartfelt moments with her children at Davos.
Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, Neerja Birla, has offered a warm and personal glimpse into her time at Davos, sharing moments spent with her children during the global gathering. Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of photographs from Davos that captured candid family moments.
‘When I spend time with my children’
In the caption accompanying the pictures, Neerja Birla wrote, “When I spend time with my children it all makes sense. Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla. Was lovely to share this time with the kids at Davos. Missed you Advaitesha Birla.”
The post resonated with users for its simplicity and emotional warmth.
Kumar Mangalam Birla’s lighthearted TV moment
The family focused moment from Davos came weeks after Neerja Birla’s husband, Indian billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, made his television debut on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on December 29.
During the episode, Kumar Mangalam Birla interacted with audience members and fielded a question about his children. A man from the audience asked, “You have three kids which one are you closest to?” Birla responded with a smile and first asked, “Do you have kids?” When the man replied in the affirmative, Birla quipped, “Then how can you ask me this question?” prompting laughter across the studio. He then added, “Main teeno ke bahout kareeb hu. I am very proud of them.”
The business leader behind the family man
Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a diversified multinational conglomerate with interests spanning cement, metals and mining, telecommunications, financial services, textiles, retail, real estate and jewellery. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth currently stands at $22.9 billion.
