Ananya Panday celebrates sister Rysa's birthday in Seychelles, serves disco girl energy at beach in silver dress: Pics

Ananya Panday is holidaying with her family in the Seychelles. The actor has been sharing gorgeous pictures from her vacation and dishing out some great beach-ready looks that you should take inspo for your next summer getaway. Pictures from Ananya Panday's sister Rysa's birthday celebrations in Seychelles.

In a new post, Ananya mixed disco-girl energy and beach aesthetics as she celebrated her younger sister Rysa Panday's birthday at the East African archipelago. Let's decode what Ananya wore.

Ananya Panday celebrates her sister Rysa's birthday

Ananya took to Instagram to share pictures from Rysa's birthday celebrations with the caption, “Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for.” The photos show Ananya dressed in a silver animal-print dress and posing with her family, including Rysa, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Panday.

Ananya's silver dress is a perfect party look that you can wear to evening gatherings, late-night soirees with your girlfriends or dinner dates with your partner. It features a subtle animal print, spaghetti straps with embellished stones, a cowl neckline, a gathered design on the midriff, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates her svelte frame, a plunging back, and a midi-length hem.

How did Ananya style the ensemble?

Ananya paired the midi dress with colourful flip-flops and silver jewels, including hoop earrings and rings. With her silky straight tresses left loose in a centre-parting and pulled back behind her ears for a clean look, she chose flushed cheeks, sun-kissed glowing skin, glossy pink lips, feathered brows, and a hint of highlighter for the glam.

What's next for Ananya on the work front?

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases, Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, which also starred Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.