Ananya Panday transforms into an angel for her first-ever Vogue cover at 26 in see-through top and leather shorts

Ananya Panday is adding another feather to her cap. The 26-year-old actor is the cover star of Vogue India's latest March-April 2025 edition. This is Ananya's first-ever cover, and she wore a dreamy ensemble for the photoshoot. Let's decode her look for the cover. Ananya Panday's first Vogue India cover.

The Instagram page of Vogue India shared Ananya Panday's cover today. The picture shows the actor dressed in a faux-feather-like ruffled cape top and black leather shorts. The pale blue silk chiffon blouse features feathers and ruffles embellished on the shoulders, reminiscent of wings. It also has a black silk ribbon on the front, a cape-like silhouette with a see-through design, and a relaxed fitting.

More details about Ananya's look

Ananya wore the blouse with black Bermuda leather shorts featuring a bedazzling button closure on the front, a high-rise waist, and a fitted silhouette. Both the blouse and the shorts set are from Chanel, which the actor wore with Swarovski earrings and a choker necklace.

With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and styled on the front with a slick-back coiffed look, Ananya chose minimal makeup, including darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy light pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, muted pink eye shadow, and winged eyeliner.

Ananya's Vogue interview

For her first Vogue cover, Ananya was interviewed by her inner circle, including Suhana Khan, her dad Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amit Aggarwal, Rahul Mishra, Arpita Mehta, Amit Aggarwal, Navya Nanda, and others.

What's next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases, Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actor will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya.

Meanwhile, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. She has also appeared in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.