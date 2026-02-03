Anil Kapoor's Dil Dhadakne Do hairdo is back as he surprises fans with new silver fox look

The 69-year-old actor posted the photo with the caption, “The day doesn’t know what’s coming….” and also tagged Netflix India, hinting that the look is probably for a new movie. Check it out here:

On February 3, Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself rocking the statement-making salt-and-pepper look from his 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do, also starring Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma.

Anil Kapoor's salt-and-pepper look from Dil Dhadakne Do had the internet's ‘dil’ going ‘dhak dhak’ for him, for the actor looked so good in the hairdo. Looks like he's going back to 2015 once again. The new picture he just dropped on Instagram is proof enough.

To style the salt-and-pepper hairdo, Anil opted for a side-parted look with the front section blow-dried to the back to create a pouffed effect. The faded side section added volume to the front and gave his face a clean-cut, tidy frame. The actor matched his new silver fox look with a salt-and-pepper moustache and a collared Polo crocheted T-shirt featuring colourful stripes.

How did the internet react? In stripes and against a verdant backdrop, the actor looks dashing in this George Clooney avatar, and indeed, Instagram is all aflutter over the actor's new look. Anil's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, showered love by posting heart and fire emojis.

Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Mind blowing!!!! How good are you looking?” A fan wrote, “Wow Jhakaas.” Another Instagram user called the look “Zabardast.” A fan remarked, “Anil Kapoor - man who can put AI to shame.” Someone else wrote, “The only man who looks even younger in silver hair! Indian Benjamin Button for a reason!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has bought the rights to the 2001 political drama Nayak, nearly 25 years after its release, to produce a sequel.