Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep pose together at world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in NYC

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to arrive in theatres on May 1, and ahead of its global release, the film held its world premiere on April 20 in the airy halls of Lincoln Center. The star-studded event unfolded at the centre’s David Geffen Hall, where the original cast – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci – reunited and posed together, each making a fashion statement of their own, in true homage to the film’s enduring focus on style.

Meryl Streep, from left, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway attend "The Devil Wears Prada 2" world premiere at David Geffen Hall on Monday, April 20, 2026, in New York.(AP)

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The high-profile premiere also drew an eclectic mix of celebrities, including Simone Ashley and Lady Gaga, who feature in the film, alongside notable names such as Coco Rocha, Laufey, June Ambrose, and Heidi Klum. True to the film’s fashion-first legacy, every attendee rose to the occasion, delivering looks that were as striking as they were style-conscious. Let’s take a closer look at what everyone wore.

Anne Hathaway

Channeling her iconic turn as Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway returned to red for the world premiere – a subtle nod to the first film’s launch. This time, she chose a striking Louis Vuitton custom creation: a voluminous, vinyl-finish red midi dress. The design featured a corseted bodice that cinched the waist before flowing into a sculpted, full skirt, its glossy sheen lending the look a high-fashion edge.

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{{^usCountry}} She completed the ensemble with matching red strappy heels and kept accessories refined, opting for minimal diamond jewellery – a twisted wrap-around bracelet, delicate drop earrings and a statement ruby ring. Her makeup remained soft yet impeccably polished, while her lightly styled tresses cascaded effortlessly down her back, rounding off a look that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Emily Blunt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She completed the ensemble with matching red strappy heels and kept accessories refined, opting for minimal diamond jewellery – a twisted wrap-around bracelet, delicate drop earrings and a statement ruby ring. Her makeup remained soft yet impeccably polished, while her lightly styled tresses cascaded effortlessly down her back, rounding off a look that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Emily Blunt {{/usCountry}}

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Echoing the unapologetically extravagant spirit of Emily Charlton, Emily Blunt delivered a true couture moment in a breathtaking Schiaparelli ivory gown and an intricate showcase of over 300 pearls. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for the Spring 2026 haute couture collection, the piece reportedly took 4,000 hours to complete. The gown featured a fitted raffia bodice that opened into a dramatic, tiered skirt crafted from layers of ivory tulle, adorned with an astonishing 25,000 hand-placed silk feathers.

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For her jewellery, Emily chose elegant pieces from Mikimoto’s Les Pétales Place Vendôme Rosés collection – dripping in pearls. Her head-turning necklace was composed of 156 Akoya cultured pearls, accented with 18-karat rose gold and 4.86-carat diamond petals. She completed the look with pearl bracelets from the label, featuring a total of 243 Akoya cultured pearls wrapped around her wrist.

Meryl Streep

In signature Miranda Priestly fashion, Meryl Streep delivered a commanding all-red moment in Givenchy by Sarah Burton FW26. Her look centred on a dashing, floor-length leather cape, fastened at the neck with a sleek tie detail that echoed the elegance of a skinny scarf.

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She balanced the bold monochrome with sharp black accents – leather opera gloves, pointed-toe pumps, and oversized sunglasses – adding depth and contrast to the ensemble. Styling remained impeccably restrained, with sunburst silver earrings, subtle makeup, and neatly coiffed hair, allowing the dramatic silhouette to take centre stage.

Simone Ashley

Is brat summer making a comeback? Simone Ashley certainly made a case for it. Playing Miranda Priestly’s new assistant in the sequel, she turned heads in a bold, head-to-toe lime green look. The outfit featured a structured mini dress with a restrained floor-length train cascading at the back, designed by Miuccia Prada.

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She paired the statement piece with metallic green-tinted pumps and kept her accessories sleek – a minimalist choker and diamond rings. Radiant makeup and an elegant side-part completed the look.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga – who lends her voice to the film’s soundtrack and collaborated with Doechii on the track Runway – arrived in a look that proved understated can still be striking. She chose a sleek black gown cut in a classic mermaid silhouette, featuring a sharp sweetheart neckline, a structured bodice, and a flared hem that added just the right touch of drama.

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She kept the styling refined, pairing the ensemble with statement diamond earrings. Her platinum hair was swept into a low ponytail, while soft, glowing makeup completed the look with an effortless, old-Hollywood elegance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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