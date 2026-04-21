Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep pose together at world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in NYC
The star-studded cast of The Devil Wears Prada sequel graced NYC in impeccable fashion moments. Here's a breakdown of who wore what!
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to arrive in theatres on May 1, and ahead of its global release, the film held its world premiere on April 20 in the airy halls of Lincoln Center. The star-studded event unfolded at the centre’s David Geffen Hall, where the original cast – Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci – reunited and posed together, each making a fashion statement of their own, in true homage to the film’s enduring focus on style.
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The high-profile premiere also drew an eclectic mix of celebrities, including Simone Ashley and Lady Gaga, who feature in the film, alongside notable names such as Coco Rocha, Laufey, June Ambrose, and Heidi Klum. True to the film’s fashion-first legacy, every attendee rose to the occasion, delivering looks that were as striking as they were style-conscious. Let’s take a closer look at what everyone wore.
Anne Hathaway
Channeling her iconic turn as Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway returned to red for the world premiere – a subtle nod to the first film’s launch. This time, she chose a striking Louis Vuitton custom creation: a voluminous, vinyl-finish red midi dress. The design featured a corseted bodice that cinched the waist before flowing into a sculpted, full skirt, its glossy sheen lending the look a high-fashion edge.
She completed the ensemble with matching red strappy heels and kept accessories refined, opting for minimal diamond jewellery – a twisted wrap-around bracelet, delicate drop earrings and a statement ruby ring. Her makeup remained soft yet impeccably polished, while her lightly styled tresses cascaded effortlessly down her back, rounding off a look that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.
Emily Blunt{{/usCountry}}
She completed the ensemble with matching red strappy heels and kept accessories refined, opting for minimal diamond jewellery – a twisted wrap-around bracelet, delicate drop earrings and a statement ruby ring. Her makeup remained soft yet impeccably polished, while her lightly styled tresses cascaded effortlessly down her back, rounding off a look that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.
Emily Blunt{{/usCountry}}
Echoing the unapologetically extravagant spirit of Emily Charlton, Emily Blunt delivered a true couture moment in a breathtaking Schiaparelli ivory gown and an intricate showcase of over 300 pearls. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for the Spring 2026 haute couture collection, the piece reportedly took 4,000 hours to complete. The gown featured a fitted raffia bodice that opened into a dramatic, tiered skirt crafted from layers of ivory tulle, adorned with an astonishing 25,000 hand-placed silk feathers.
For her jewellery, Emily chose elegant pieces from Mikimoto’s Les Pétales Place Vendôme Rosés collection – dripping in pearls. Her head-turning necklace was composed of 156 Akoya cultured pearls, accented with 18-karat rose gold and 4.86-carat diamond petals. She completed the look with pearl bracelets from the label, featuring a total of 243 Akoya cultured pearls wrapped around her wrist.
Meryl Streep
In signature Miranda Priestly fashion, Meryl Streep delivered a commanding all-red moment in Givenchy by Sarah Burton FW26. Her look centred on a dashing, floor-length leather cape, fastened at the neck with a sleek tie detail that echoed the elegance of a skinny scarf.
She balanced the bold monochrome with sharp black accents – leather opera gloves, pointed-toe pumps, and oversized sunglasses – adding depth and contrast to the ensemble. Styling remained impeccably restrained, with sunburst silver earrings, subtle makeup, and neatly coiffed hair, allowing the dramatic silhouette to take centre stage.
Simone Ashley
Is brat summer making a comeback? Simone Ashley certainly made a case for it. Playing Miranda Priestly’s new assistant in the sequel, she turned heads in a bold, head-to-toe lime green look. The outfit featured a structured mini dress with a restrained floor-length train cascading at the back, designed by Miuccia Prada.
She paired the statement piece with metallic green-tinted pumps and kept her accessories sleek – a minimalist choker and diamond rings. Radiant makeup and an elegant side-part completed the look.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga – who lends her voice to the film’s soundtrack and collaborated with Doechii on the track Runway – arrived in a look that proved understated can still be striking. She chose a sleek black gown cut in a classic mermaid silhouette, featuring a sharp sweetheart neckline, a structured bodice, and a flared hem that added just the right touch of drama.
She kept the styling refined, pairing the ensemble with statement diamond earrings. Her platinum hair was swept into a low ponytail, while soft, glowing makeup completed the look with an effortless, old-Hollywood elegance.
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