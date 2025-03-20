Anushka Sharma’s fashion diaries: Recreate these iconic looks of the diva now!

Lights, camera, fashion! When it comes to serving iconic looks with effortless charm, Anushka Sharma is a league of her own. From girl-next-door vibes to glamorous diva moments, she’s given us unforgettable fashion inspiration both on and off-screen. Be it when she’s donning ethereal lehengas or slaying in casual chic, Anushka Sharma’s style never fails to make a statement. And you know what? You can recreate these fabulous looks and add your own filmy flair! Anushka Sharma’s fashion diaries: Recreate these iconic looks of the diva(Anushka Sharma (Instagram))

Ready to step into the world of Anushka Sharma? So, grab your oversized sunglasses, practice that radiant smile, and let’s bring the Anushka Sharma magic to your wardrobe. Lights, camera, slay!

Popular Anushka Sharma looks to recreate:

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ simplicity

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ simplicity(Pinterest)

Remember Taani’s simple salwar suits vibe? Anushka Sharma made minimalism iconic with pastel kurtas and elegant dupattas. Perfect for college days or casual outings, this look is all about keeping it fresh and fuss-free. Bonus points if you accessorise with silver jhumkas and a cute mojris— very Taani Ji-approved!

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ rockstar glam

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ rockstar glam(Pinterest)

Channel your inner Alizeh with bold bomber jackets, long kurtas, statement boots, and effortless waves. Anushka Sharma made winter fashion look oh-so-cool with her edgy street style. Throw on a jacket, smudge that kajal, and you’re ready to own the streets like a true rockstar.

The ‘Bombay Velvet’ vintage diva

The ‘Bombay Velvet’ vintage diva(Pinterest)

Want to turn heads like a 60s jazz queen? Anushka Sharma’s Rosie Noronha brought vintage glamour back with her dazzling gowns, retro curls, and bold red lips. Perfect for cocktail parties, this look is all about elegant silhouettes and glittering statement jewellery. Step into the spotlight and own the night like Rosie!

The ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ trendy chic

The ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ trendy chic(Pinterest)

Effortless, stylish, and city-girl cool; Anushka Sharma’s con-woman-meets-fashionista vibe in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is a must-try. Think breezy maxi dresses, chic crop tops, and oversized sunglasses. If you’re hitting brunch with friends or strolling through a mall, this look will guarantee instant glam.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ cruise glam

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ cruise glam(Pinterest)

If breezy nautical vibes and effortless fashion had a face, it would be Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do. Her yacht-ready wardrobe of tank tops, jeans, and statement sunnies is perfect for beach getaways or summer brunches. Add loose waves and minimal gold accessories to keep things classy and cool.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ Delhi girl vibes

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ Delhi girl vibes(Pinterest)

Who can forget Bittoo and Shruti’s shaadi-planning adventures? Anushka Sharma’s vibrant patiala suits, chunky bangles, and printed dupattas scream fun and festive. It’s the perfect choice for a sangeet or a dance night where you plan to twirl like nobody’s watching.

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ European chic

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ European chic

Anushka Sharma’s stylish globetrotter look in Jab Harry Met Sejal is travel fashion at its finest. Midi skirts, floral dresses, and denim jackets are her go-to essentials. Paired with boots and a sling bag, this look is perfect for an Insta-worthy vacation.

From traditional grace to modern-day chic, Anushka Sharma’s fashion journey is every bit iconic. Her versatile style proves that fashion isn’t about following trends but owning them. So, if you’re vibing with Alizeh’s carefree spirit, Rosie’s vintage glam, or Sejal’s vacation chic, recreating these looks will have you feeling like a true Bollywood diva. Go ahead, unleash your inner Anushka Sharma, and let your style shine!

Anushka Sharma’s style diaries: FAQs How can I recreate Anushka Sharma’s casual style? To get Anushka Sharma’s casual look, opt for oversized hoodies, classic denim, white sneakers, and minimal accessories. Keep the makeup fresh and glowing for that effortless chic vibe.

How can I get Anushka Sharma’s iconic hair looks? From Alizeh’s beach waves to Sejal’s tousled hair, Anushka Sharma’s hairstyles are iconic. Use a curling wand for soft waves or go sleek and straight for a polished look. Add a side braid or a messy bun for extra flair.

What are Anushka Sharma’s go-to fashion accessories? Anushka Sharma loves classic sunglasses, dainty jewellery, and chic handbags. You’ll often spot her in minimal yet elegant accessories that elevate her look.

Which Anushka Sharma look is perfect for weddings? Her Band Baaja Baaraat style with vibrant patialas and chunky bangles is perfect for traditional functions. If you’re aiming for something more elegant, her Bombay Velvet vintage-inspired gowns are a stunning choice.

