Anushka Sharma stunned in a denim vest and white trousers for Day 2 in Mumbai, fans call her ‘very beautiful’

Anushka Sharma returned to India for a brand-related event. From day one, she has served major styling goals, making appearances in smart casual wear. From her airport pap-spotting moment to her brand promotion ensemble, her outfits have ranged from monochrome to vibrant, complementary hues. Lately, all the looks have been pant-shirt combinations, exuding confidence and maturity with a hint of playful charm. She has mastered the smart casual aesthetic, which is an effortless twist to formal wear, for a more relaxed and casual vibe. Anushka's Day 2 look is all about the effortless glam.

Anushka’s look

The actor wore a sleeveless, structured denim vest, with large silver buttons adorning the blue denim, creating an eye-catching contrast. The vest, called the Tamara Denim Vest, is from Veronica Beard. Her high-waisted, wide-legged white trousers were breezy and are the Piper Pleated Trousers from The Frankie Shop. Her outfit had a unique blend of a structured, fitted top with flowy, breezy trousers. To channel further finesse into her glam outfit, she finished the look with white pointed-toe heels and shimmery earrings, keeping the aesthetic minimalistic. Letting her hair fall loosely to the side in bouncy waves, Anushka Sharma aced the look.

Her outfit costs..

Her denim vest from Veronica Beard is listed on Net-A-Porter for $513, estimated at around Rs. 43,079. Her white trousers from The Frankie Shop are priced at $243, which is approximately Rs. 20,406. Her white pumps from Gianvito Rossi cost $815 on the website, approximately Rs. 68,441.

Fans react

Fans were excited to see her snap after almost two years. There was a unanimous consensus that the “Queen slayed 👑❤️🥺.” People were in awe of her youthful looks and gushing over how stunning she looked. 'Very beautiful... looking even more beautiful now ❤️😍.'

Other homecoming looks

Anushka Sharma dazzled in various iterations of the glam shirt-and-pant looks.(Instagram)

Ever since her return, she has been dropping back-to-back iconic shirt-and-pant outfits, making it seem like smart casual wear may be the actor’s new favorite. Her airport look reinforced black as a fan-favorite color for everyday wear, while her promotional outfit featured a vibrant combination of a chic yet formal crop shirt, and bright red pants, proving that you can never go wrong with a bit of experimentation. Be it sticking close to her comfort zone or jazzing up with fun twists, Anushka Sharma aced the art of styling casual shirt-pant looks.

