Are Indians swapping mined diamonds for lab-grown diamonds? Jewellery designer's advice for the middle-class bride

As the shimmering landscape of the Indian jewellery market undergoes a seismic shift, the long-standing monopoly of mined stones is facing a sophisticated challenger. India, long the world’s 'back office' for diamond polishing, has emerged as a frontrunner in the production of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), sparking a nationwide debate over tradition, value, and the very definition of a 'real' diamond. Also read | India defines a ‘diamond’ amid lab-grown surge, US tariff woes The rise of lab-grown diamonds in India is reshaping consumer perceptions of luxury and sustainability. Shweta Singla highlights. (Pic: Timanti)

From service to creator Shweta Singla, the founder of the jewellery label Timanti, believes this evolution is more than just a pricing trend; it is a fundamental reconfiguration of how Indian consumers perceive luxury. The transition from mined to lab-grown is particularly poignant in a country where diamonds are deeply intertwined with heritage.

While the domestic market is still maturing, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shweta notes a budding sense of pride in these high-tech gems. "I don’t think the majority of Indian consumers are there quite yet, but this is a relatively new and powerful shift," Shweta says.

She highlights that India's role has expanded from a service provider to a creator, stating, "India has always been the global hub for diamond cutting and polishing, but with lab-grown, we’re now part of the entire value chain — from growing to setting the final piece." This shift resonates with a younger demographic that values both innovation and locality.

"Consumers, especially younger ones, appreciate that what they’re buying is not just beautiful, but also homegrown innovation and that they are buying into sustainability," Shweta explains, adding that the process feels more transparent and closer to them, compared to natural diamonds that often pass through multiple countries before reaching the end customer'.

The 'real diamond' debate: physics vs origin Despite the technological prowess behind LGDs, the industry still battles the stigma of being labelled 'artificial'. Shweta is quick to correct this terminology, arguing that the stone's physics should dictate its description. "A lab-grown diamond is not a simulant like cubic zirconia — it’s a diamond, with the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as a mined one," she asserts.

To Shweta, the distinction is purely geographical: "The only difference between the two is their origin: one is formed under the earth, and the other is grown in a controlled environment that replicates those exact conditions, the correct terminology to describe them is 'mined' versus 'lab grown', not real versus artificial." This education-first approach appears to be working, as Shweta observes that 'hesitation turning into curiosity — and more often than not, acceptance and adoption'.