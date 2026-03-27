BB, CC, DD, or just good skin in a tube? Let’s decode these 3 different alphabet creams
BB for glow, CC for correction, DD for everything; this guide breaks it down with top picks so you can find your perfect everyday base in seconds.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Garnier Skin Naturals, B.B. Cream, Moisturising & Brightening, Bright Complete Vitamin C, 30 gView Details
₹176
POND'S BB+ Cream|| Instant Spot Coverage + Light Make-up Glow|| Ivory 30gView Details
₹201
Maybelline New York Fit Me Glow BB Cream, SPF 50 + 24H Hydration With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid, Dewy Finish for Normal to Dry Skin- Shade 20, 25mlView Details
₹399
Proveda CC Cream (Color Corrector - Skin Perfector Cream) 50gmView Details
₹226.67
RENEE Everyday CC + BB Hybrid Cream With SPF 20 - Butter Vanilla| Corrects Redness, Blurs Pores, Refines Skin Tone, Hydrates Skin | With Niacinamide | Lightweight, Buildable Coverage | 20 gView Details
₹225
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Somewhere between skincare and makeup, BB, CC, and DD creams quietly took over our routines. And honestly, they’ve made getting ready so much easier. But the real question? Which one do you actually need. If BB is your everyday glow, CC is your fix-it filter, then DD cream is the overachiever; hydration, coverage, sun protection, and skin benefits, all rolled into one.
I've broken these down into simple form (no jargon, promise) and picked from popular, top-rated brands that deliver on performance and wearability. Whether you want barely-there coverage or a multitasking base that replaces half your routine, there’s something here for every skin mood.
BB vs CC vs DD: What’s the difference?
- BB Cream (Beauty Balm): Lightweight, hydrating, sheer coverage. Great for everyday “no-makeup” makeup.
- CC Cream (Colour Corrector): Targets redness, dullness, uneven tone. Slightly more coverage than BB.
- DD Cream (Daily Defense): The multitasker combines skincare (like niacinamide), sun protection, and coverage with added skin benefits like anti-pollution and brightening.
If you want one product that does it all, DD cream is your answer.
BB Cream Picks (for glow + hydration)
A go-to for that natural, radiant finish. Infused with Vitamin C, it brightens the skin while providing light coverage. The texture is smooth and blendable, making it ideal for beginners or minimal makeup days. It hydrates while evening out your complexion, giving you that effortless glow.
Tip: Use fingers to blend for a skin-like finish and top with lip tint.
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Affordable, reliable, and perfect for quick fixes. This BB cream offers instant spot coverage with a soft glow, making your skin look fresh and even toned. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, ideal for touch-ups or everyday use.
Tip: Dab on areas that need coverage instead of applying all over for a more natural look.
If you love a dewy finish, this one delivers. With SPF 50 and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, it keeps your skin moisturised while adding a subtle glow. The coverage is sheer but buildable, perfect for normal to dry skin types. It gives that “your skin but better” effect effortlessly.
Tip: Pair with a liquid highlighter for that glass-skin vibe.
CC Cream Picks (for correcting + evening out)
This CC cream focuses on correcting uneven tone while giving a smooth, refined finish. It helps neutralise redness and dullness, making your skin look more balanced and fresh. The texture is creamy yet lightweight, allowing easy blending without patchiness. Ideal for those who want subtle correction without layering multiple products.
Tip: Use as a base under concealer for targeted coverage that still looks natural.
A hybrid that gives you the best of both worlds, hydration from BB and correction from CC. Infused with niacinamide, it also works on improving skin texture over time. The coverage is buildable, so you can keep it sheer or layer it slightly for more polish. It blurs pores and smooths the skin, making it great for quick, everyday glam.
Tip: Layer lightly and top with a cream blush for a dewy, fresh finish.
A cult favourite for a reason. This CC cream offers lightweight coverage with skincare benefits, thanks to the niacinamide complex. It helps brighten the skin while concealing dark spots and uneven tone. The formula feels light yet effective, making it perfect for office wear or daily use.
Tip: Pair with mascara and a nude lip for a clean, work-ready look
DD Cream Picks (aka skincare + makeup + SPF in one)
This is your high-performance, all-in-one base. With a potent 20% niacinamide blend, it goes beyond coverage to actively work on brightening and improving skin texture over time. The SPF 50++ adds strong sun protection, making it ideal for daily wear, especially in harsh sunlight. Despite the skincare-heavy formula, it feels lightweight and non-greasy, blending easily into the skin without looking cakey. It’s perfect if you want visible results and instant coverage in one step.
Tip: Skip foundation and just set with a light compact and add blush for a fresh, everyday glow.
If you prefer a matte finish, this DD cream is a solid pick. It combines BB and CC benefits hydration plus tone correction while keeping oiliness in check. The lightweight texture makes it comfortable for long wear, and it sits well even in humid conditions. It offers a natural-looking coverage that smooths out the skin without masking it completely. Great for oily to combination skin types looking for a fuss-free base.
Tip: Pair with a matte lipstick and defined brows for a clean, polished look.
A reliable, budget-friendly option that delivers everyday performance. This DD cream offers a soft matte finish with decent coverage, helping even out skin tone while keeping shine under control. The SPF 20 adds a layer of protection, making it suitable for short outdoor exposure. It’s easy to blend, beginner-friendly, and works well as a daily base for quick routines.
Tip: Add kajal and a tinted lip balm for a simple, everyday makeup look.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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