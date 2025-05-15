Beauty steals you can't miss at Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on Maybelline, Lakme and more

Amazon is celebrating Amazon Brand Sale, which is giving away up to 50% off on a wide range of makeup products. The sale that began today is scheduled to go on until May 20, 2025 and focuses on big brands such as Maybelline, Lakme, Sugar, Insight, and plenty of more. You can expect huge price drops on essential makeup products such as lipsticks, kajals, primers, eyeliners, and the list goes on. Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get makeup at up to 50% off

In case, you are planning to buy makeup essentials to fill in your beauty arsenal, then, this is the right time to do so. So, read on the list and get ready to pace up your makeup game.

Maybelline makeup at up to 50% off

Take your makeup game to another level with Maybelline’s top-selling makeup essentials, at up to 50% off during the Amazon Brand Sale. From volumizing mascaras to statement lipsticks and flawless foundations, it’s the perfect time to restock your makeup kit. Be it everyday glam or bold party looks, this sale has you covered.

Lakme makeup at up to 50% off

Lakme brings timeless beauty to your fingertips, and during the Amazon Brand Sale, you can save up to 50% on its collection. Indulge in their iconic kajals, weightless foundations, and vibrant lip colours, all crafted for Indian skin tones. Be it a radiant glow or bold definition, Lakme offers it all.

Insight makeup at up to 30% off

Get high-impact makeup essentials without the high price tag, Insight is offering up to 30% off on Amazon! Known for its trend-forward products and rich pigments, Insight is a go-to for beauty lovers on a budget. From matte lipsticks, colourful eyeliners, and flawless base products, this sale has got you covered. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, this deal is your chance to experiment and slay.

Sugar Cosmetics at up to 25% off

Sugar Cosmetics is redefining fierce beauty, and now you can grab your favourites at up to 25% off on Amazon. From their cult-favourite, matte lipsticks to all-day foundations and eye palettes that pop, Sugar products are bold, vegan, and long-lasting. Be it your love for experimenting or sticking to your signature look, now’s the time to stock up during the Amazon Brand Sale!

Renee makeup at up to 35% off

Unleash your glam side with Renee’s multi-functional and easy-to-use makeup, now up to 35% off during Amazon’s Brand Sale! Renee is known for its innovative products like 3-in-1 lipsticks and all-in-one sticks that simplify your routine without compromising on quality. Perfect for beauty lovers on the go, this is the perfect time to refresh your makeup bag with Renee’s must-haves.

Colorbar makeup at up to 30% off

Known for high-performance and cruelty-free products, Colorbar is offering up to 30% off on Amazon! From rich, hydrating lipsticks to full-coverage foundations and long-lasting eyeliners, Colorbar helps you achieve pro-level looks with ease. Be it for daily wear or glam nights out, these discounts are your ticket to luxe beauty for less.

L'Oreal makeup at up to 30% off

Give your makeup game a luxurious upgrade with L’Oréal’s beauty range, now up to 30% off during the Amazon Brand Sale! From foundation that feels like skincare, mascaras that multiply lashes, and lipsticks in every shade of fabulous. Trusted by beauty pros and celebs alike, L’Oréal Paris brings you quality and style in every product.

Kiro makeup at up to 25% off

Clean beauty lovers, rejoice! Kiro is offering up to 25% off during Amazon Brand Sale. With vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free formulations, Kiro’s makeup line combines skincare benefits with striking pigments. From nourishing lipsticks to hydrating blushes, Kiro’s products help you look good while doing good for your skin.

FAQ for Amazon Brand Sale What is the Amazon Brand Sale? The Amazon Brand Sale is a limited-time event where top brands offer exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products. It’s a great opportunity to save on your favourite items from trusted brands.

When is the Amazon Brand Sale happening? The sale will run from May 15, 2025 to May 20, 2025. Be sure to check back often, as new deals may be added throughout the event.

Do I need a coupon code to get the discounts? In most cases, no coupon code is needed. The discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout. If a coupon is required, it will be clearly mentioned on the product page.

Can I return items bought during the Brand Sale? Yes. All purchases are subject to Amazon’s standard return and refund policy. Check the product page for specific return windows and conditions.

Is there a limit to how many items I can purchase at the sale price? Some deals may have quantity limits per customer to ensure fair access for all. Limits, if any, will be mentioned on the product listing

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.