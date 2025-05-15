Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beauty steals you can't miss at Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on Maybelline, Lakme and more

ByShweta Pandey
May 15, 2025 01:00 PM IST

This Amazon sale is for all the makeup enthusiasts, wherein you can get up to 50% off on brands like Maybelline, Insight, Lakme, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Maybelline Full N Soft Waterproof Mascara, Very Black [311], 0.28 oz (Pack of 10) View Details checkDetails

₹15,473

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Matte Liquid Conceal Makeup, Light, 0.4 Fl. Oz. View Details checkDetails

₹11,693

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm Skin Perfector SPF 30, Medium 1 oz (Pack of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹5,645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind The Perfector Natural Finish Powder, Fair, 0.3 Ounce,Beige View Details checkDetails

₹4,760

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Powder Makeup Palette, 2 Count, Multi, shimmery Finish View Details checkDetails

₹4,477

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Set of Absolute Blur Perfect Primer & White Intense Rose Fair Wet & Dry Compact View Details checkDetails

₹1,420

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Rouge Bloom Smooth Finish Powder Eyeshadow Pro-Palette 27G, Assorted View Details checkDetails

₹1,403

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Rouge Bloom Matte Lip Liquid, Matte Finish, Longlasting For Up To 14 Hours, Quick Drying & Transfer-Proof, Infused With Vita Rose For Smooth & Moisturised Lips - Orchid Oomph View Details checkDetails

₹954

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Rouge Bloom Powder Matte Bullet, High Impact matte finish, weightless & long-lasting up to 10hrs, infused with vita rose for smooth & moisturised lips, blurs lip lines - Brick Bloom View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Absolute White Intense Wet And Dry Matte Compact - Golden Light - 04, 9G Pack View Details checkDetails

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Facelift MultiSlayer Blush Stick-3Pink Powerhouse View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Absolute White Intense Wet and Dry Compact, Almond Honey, 9g View Details checkDetails

₹880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation + Hyaluronic Acid Cool Tan - 25ml View Details checkDetails

₹895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Absolute 3D Lipstick, Pink Passion, 3 g View Details checkDetails

₹880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara-Black (Pack of 02) (09ml x 02) 18 ml (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹865

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INSIGHT Liptick (Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹405

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INSIGHT Concelaer Concealer (Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insight Professional HD Foundation, 30ml (5-MN16) View Details checkDetails

₹380

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insight Cosmetics Gorgeous 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette|Matte|Shimmer|Beginner Friendly & Long Lasting Eye Shadow Palette|Long Wearing And Easily Blendable Eye Makeup Palette, 37gm(MK09-Golden Skyline) View Details checkDetails

₹371

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insight Professional Liquid Eyeshadow, 5gm (10-Lustre) View Details checkDetails

₹363

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insight Professional Glow Stick, 8.5gm (3-Callisto) View Details checkDetails

₹320

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INSIGHT Cosmetics Mousse Foundation With SPF-15|Oil Free|Pore Filler|Long Lasting|Flawless All Skin Full Matte Look|Best Selfie Make-Up,30Gm(Mousse-03) View Details checkDetails

₹295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insight Cosmetics Liquid Blush | Weighless| Skin Loving Formula |Ultra-Pigmented Formula | Buildable Liquid Blush,7gm (B-13=01) View Details checkDetails

₹290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Eyeliner & Face Palette Kit Silky Matte Finish |Eye Told You So! Smudgeproof Eyeliner - 01 Black Swan | Contour De Force Face Palette - 02 Vivid Victory View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Blend The Rules Eyeshadow Palette | Long Lasting, Smudge Proof & Shimmery Finish | 10.4 Gm - 05 Willow (Brazen Browns) View Details checkDetails

₹1,061

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 01 Warm Win | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Mettle Satin Lipstick | Highly Pigmented & Silky Matte Finish | Creamy Texture | Mango Butter Infused | 2.2 gm - 03 Emma (Reddish Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours | Lip Crayon with Sharpener | 2.8gm - 12 Baby Houseman View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Arrested For Overstay 100% Waterproof Eyeliner | Matte Finish - 01 Ill Be Black (Black Eyeliner) View Details checkDetails

₹764

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Drop The Base Serum Foundation | Medium Coverage | Lasts 8 Hrs+ | Natural Finish | 20ml - 15 Cappuccino (Light, Cool Undertone) View Details checkDetails

₹764

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush - 01 Peach Peak (Soft Peach Pink)+Sugar Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Highlighter - 01 Champagne Champion (Champagne Gold), Multicolor, 8 g (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹747

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick Sets for Women | Transferproof & Waterproof | Lasts Upto 12+Hours | (Pack of 4) - 9 to 5 Classics View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Pro Starlight Eyeshadow Professional Palette,21 Pan|2 Blush,1 Highlighter,18 Shimmey,Metallic&Matte Eyeshadows|Rich Color Payoff,One Storke Application|Non Creasing&Long Lastoing Formula,1Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,918

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE PRO Broadway Liquid Foundation - Eden, Full Coverage, Lightweight, Long-Lasting, And Highly Buildable. Delivers Velvety Matte Finish, Infused with Spf 15 & Argan Oil for Nourishment - 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,064

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Fab 3 in 1 Highlighter For Enriched with vitamin E, 4.5g & RENEE Lip Color Pink (Glossy) & RENEE Lip Gloss 1. Pink Pow-Wow (Glossy) View Details checkDetails

₹1,068.48

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Glass Glow Pre Make-up Oil Primer (30ml) View Details checkDetails

₹639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE PRO Blush Brush For Face, Smooth & Precise Application, Ultra-Soft Bristles, Easy-To-Hold & Blend, Sleek, Easy-To-Clean, Durable Quality View Details checkDetails

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Pro Hd Foundation Matte Finish Lotion For All Skin Types|Highly Blendable Formula With Spf30|Weightless & Long Lasting|Full Coverage Enriched With Aloe,Coffee,Chamomile & Vitamin E,30 Ml,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹844

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE PRO Angular Liner Brush, For Eyes, Smooth & Precise Application, Ultra-Soft Bristles, Easy-To-Hold & Blend, Sleek, Easy-To-Clean, Durable Quality View Details checkDetails

₹804

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyeshadow Palette-Fairytale 24 Shades View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Miracle Glow Primer, 50 g | Hydrating | Shimmery | Natural. View Details checkDetails

₹1,985

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Pro 12 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette, Berry Blush View Details checkDetails

₹1,507

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Hickey View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Starry Drops Highlighter- Stella 001 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eyeshadow & Blush Palette-Spellbound 24 Shades View Details checkDetails

₹1,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar 24Hrs Wear Weightless Powder Foundation, 9.5 g View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crystal Glow Face Gloss - Pink Charm 02 View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Timeless Filling And Lifting Compact View Details checkDetails

₹930

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Ultimate Eye Liner, Black, 1ml And Colorbar Duo Mascara, Carbon Black, 4ml View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Cosmetics True Match Lumi Glow Amour Boosting Drops (0.47 fl oz) View Details checkDetails

₹2,610.54

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L Oréal Paris True Match Naturale Mineral Foundation Sun Beige 0.35 Ounces (Powder) View Details checkDetails

₹6,780

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Loreal Infallible Never Fail Matte Lipcolour, Azalea View Details checkDetails

₹4,256

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOréal Paris Infallible Paints/Blush, 8. 5Gm. View Details checkDetails

₹4,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOral Paris Visible Lift Radiance Booster, 0.84 fl. oz. View Details checkDetails

₹3,959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOREAL PARIS Visible Lift Serum Light Coverage Absolute Combination Luminous Foundation, Classic Ivory, 1 Ounce View Details checkDetails

₹3,879.31

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOREAL PARIS Colour Riche Matte Lipcolour, Mauved, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹3,925

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOREAL PARIS Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner With Omega 3 And Vitamin E, More Chocolate, 0.007 Oz. View Details checkDetails

₹3,422

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Spray and Makeup Extender, Setting Spray,Travel size 30 ml/1.0 fluid ounce View Details checkDetails

₹3,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack – Ultimate Quad, 6ml | 4 Nude Lipstick Shades | Long-lasting, Transfer-proof, Hydrating, Lightweight | Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oils View Details checkDetails

₹881

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Wonder Wand Multi-Stick – Vintage Rose, 7.5g | 3-in-1 Stick - Blush, Eyeshadow & Lip Tint | Creamy, Weightless & Long-Lasting | Infused with Rosehip, Avocado & Moringa Oil View Details checkDetails

₹638

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Longwear Brightening Eyeshadow Stick - Sandy Copper (Brown With Bronze Pearl), 1.4g | Waterproof, High-Pigment, Hydrating | Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty Free | Vitamin C & Mango Seed Oil Infused View Details checkDetails

₹683

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Waterproof Soft-Matte Eyeliner Pen, Carbon Black, 1.1 ml, Smudgeproof Eye liner, Matte Pen Eyeliner, Vegan, No Parabens, Liquid Eye Pen, 24 Hour Stay On, Non Toxic Liner for Eye View Details checkDetails

₹675

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner, Carbon Black, 0.35g, Smudgeproof & Transferproof Eye Kajal, Long Lasting, Vegan, No Parabens, Jojoba Seed & Marula Oil, Non Toxic Kajal for Eye View Details checkDetails

₹520

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Hydra Bomb Plumping Lip Gloss - Pink Guava, 5g | Nourishing, Moisture-Locking Formula | Infused with Murumuru, Mango, Cupuacu, Cocoa & Shea Butters | Glossy Shine & Hydration View Details checkDetails

₹520

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Botanico Super Shield Mascara - Carbon Black 01, Waterproof, Vegan, 9 g View Details checkDetails

₹808

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Glossfinity Crème Gloss Minis - Quintessential Kit | Travel-Friendly Nude Lip Gloss Kit | High Shine, Hydrating Formula | Infused with Murumuru & Cupuacu Butters | 4 Shades for Every Skin Tone View Details checkDetails

₹881

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Daily Dewy Serum Liquid Foundation - Peachy Ivory, 30ml | Infused With Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C | Ultra Lightweight, Waterproof, and Hydrating | For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Longwear Brightening Eyeshadow Stick - Sandy Copper (Brown With Bronze Pearl), 1.4g | Waterproof, High-Pigment, Hydrating | Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty Free | Vitamin C & Mango Seed Oil Infused View Details checkDetails

₹683

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon is celebrating Amazon Brand Sale, which is giving away up to 50% off on a wide range of makeup products. The sale that began today is scheduled to go on until May 20, 2025 and focuses on big brands such as Maybelline, Lakme, Sugar, Insight, and plenty of more. You can expect huge price drops on essential makeup products such as lipsticks, kajals, primers, eyeliners, and the list goes on.

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get makeup at up to 50% off
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get makeup at up to 50% off

In case, you are planning to buy makeup essentials to fill in your beauty arsenal, then, this is the right time to do so. So, read on the list and get ready to pace up your makeup game.

Maybelline makeup at up to 50% off

Take your makeup game to another level with Maybelline’s top-selling makeup essentials, at up to 50% off during the Amazon Brand Sale. From volumizing mascaras to statement lipsticks and flawless foundations, it’s the perfect time to restock your makeup kit. Be it everyday glam or bold party looks, this sale has you covered.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lakme makeup at up to 50% off

Lakme brings timeless beauty to your fingertips, and during the Amazon Brand Sale, you can save up to 50% on its collection. Indulge in their iconic kajals, weightless foundations, and vibrant lip colours, all crafted for Indian skin tones. Be it a radiant glow or bold definition, Lakme offers it all.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Insight makeup at up to 30% off

Get high-impact makeup essentials without the high price tag, Insight is offering up to 30% off on Amazon! Known for its trend-forward products and rich pigments, Insight is a go-to for beauty lovers on a budget. From matte lipsticks, colourful eyeliners, and flawless base products, this sale has got you covered. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, this deal is your chance to experiment and slay.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sugar Cosmetics at up to 25% off

Sugar Cosmetics is redefining fierce beauty, and now you can grab your favourites at up to 25% off on Amazon. From their cult-favourite, matte lipsticks to all-day foundations and eye palettes that pop, Sugar products are bold, vegan, and long-lasting. Be it your love for experimenting or sticking to your signature look, now’s the time to stock up during the Amazon Brand Sale!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Renee makeup at up to 35% off

Unleash your glam side with Renee’s multi-functional and easy-to-use makeup, now up to 35% off during Amazon’s Brand Sale! Renee is known for its innovative products like 3-in-1 lipsticks and all-in-one sticks that simplify your routine without compromising on quality. Perfect for beauty lovers on the go, this is the perfect time to refresh your makeup bag with Renee’s must-haves.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Colorbar makeup at up to 30% off

Known for high-performance and cruelty-free products, Colorbar is offering up to 30% off on Amazon! From rich, hydrating lipsticks to full-coverage foundations and long-lasting eyeliners, Colorbar helps you achieve pro-level looks with ease. Be it for daily wear or glam nights out, these discounts are your ticket to luxe beauty for less.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

L'Oreal makeup at up to 30% off

Give your makeup game a luxurious upgrade with L’Oréal’s beauty range, now up to 30% off during the Amazon Brand Sale! From foundation that feels like skincare, mascaras that multiply lashes, and lipsticks in every shade of fabulous. Trusted by beauty pros and celebs alike, L’Oréal Paris brings you quality and style in every product.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kiro makeup at up to 25% off

Clean beauty lovers, rejoice! Kiro is offering up to 25% off during Amazon Brand Sale. With vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free formulations, Kiro’s makeup line combines skincare benefits with striking pigments. From nourishing lipsticks to hydrating blushes, Kiro’s products help you look good while doing good for your skin.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Similar articles for you:

Davidoff perfumes for him and her: Dive into oceanic freshness with our top 8 picks

Best Nykaa lipsticks: Go bold, and get a sassy look; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Top 8 matte eyeshadow palettes for elegant and soft eye look; Master the art of eye makeup

Top 8 Lakme 9 to 5 lipsticks that stay put throughout the day; Flaunt those pout-perfect lips

 

FAQ for Amazon Brand Sale

  • What is the Amazon Brand Sale?

    The Amazon Brand Sale is a limited-time event where top brands offer exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products. It’s a great opportunity to save on your favourite items from trusted brands.

  • When is the Amazon Brand Sale happening?

    The sale will run from May 15, 2025 to May 20, 2025. Be sure to check back often, as new deals may be added throughout the event.

  • Do I need a coupon code to get the discounts?

    In most cases, no coupon code is needed. The discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout. If a coupon is required, it will be clearly mentioned on the product page.

  • Can I return items bought during the Brand Sale?

    Yes. All purchases are subject to Amazon’s standard return and refund policy. Check the product page for specific return windows and conditions.

  • Is there a limit to how many items I can purchase at the sale price?

    Some deals may have quantity limits per customer to ensure fair access for all. Limits, if any, will be mentioned on the product listing

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Beauty steals you can't miss at Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on Maybelline, Lakme and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On