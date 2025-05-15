Beauty steals you can't miss at Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on Maybelline, Lakme and more
May 15, 2025 01:00 PM IST
This Amazon sale is for all the makeup enthusiasts, wherein you can get up to 50% off on brands like Maybelline, Insight, Lakme, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Maybelline Full N Soft Waterproof Mascara, Very Black [311], 0.28 oz (Pack of 10) View Details
|
₹15,473
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Matte Liquid Conceal Makeup, Light, 0.4 Fl. Oz. View Details
|
₹11,693
|
|
|
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm Skin Perfector SPF 30, Medium 1 oz (Pack of 3) View Details
|
₹5,645
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind The Perfector Natural Finish Powder, Fair, 0.3 Ounce,Beige View Details
|
₹4,760
|
|
|
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Powder Makeup Palette, 2 Count, Multi, shimmery Finish View Details
|
₹4,477
|
|
|
Lakme Set of Absolute Blur Perfect Primer & White Intense Rose Fair Wet & Dry Compact View Details
|
₹1,420
|
|
|
LAKMÉ Rouge Bloom Smooth Finish Powder Eyeshadow Pro-Palette 27G, Assorted View Details
|
₹1,403
|
|
|
LAKMÉ Rouge Bloom Matte Lip Liquid, Matte Finish, Longlasting For Up To 14 Hours, Quick Drying & Transfer-Proof, Infused With Vita Rose For Smooth & Moisturised Lips - Orchid Oomph View Details
|
₹954
|
|
|
Lakme Rouge Bloom Powder Matte Bullet, High Impact matte finish, weightless & long-lasting up to 10hrs, infused with vita rose for smooth & moisturised lips, blurs lip lines - Brick Bloom View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
LAKMÉ Absolute White Intense Wet And Dry Matte Compact - Golden Light - 04, 9G Pack View Details
|
₹940
|
|
|
Lakme Facelift MultiSlayer Blush Stick-3Pink Powerhouse View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Lakme Absolute White Intense Wet and Dry Compact, Almond Honey, 9g View Details
|
₹880
|
|
|
LAKMÉ 9to5 Hya Matte Foundation + Hyaluronic Acid Cool Tan - 25ml View Details
|
₹895
|
|
|
Lakme Absolute 3D Lipstick, Pink Passion, 3 g View Details
|
₹880
|
|
|
Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara-Black (Pack of 02) (09ml x 02) 18 ml (Black) View Details
|
₹865
|
|
|
INSIGHT Liptick (Matte) View Details
|
₹405
|
|
|
INSIGHT Concelaer Concealer (Matte) View Details
|
₹450
|
|
|
Insight Professional HD Foundation, 30ml (5-MN16) View Details
|
₹380
|
|
|
Insight Cosmetics Gorgeous 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette|Matte|Shimmer|Beginner Friendly & Long Lasting Eye Shadow Palette|Long Wearing And Easily Blendable Eye Makeup Palette, 37gm(MK09-Golden Skyline) View Details
|
₹371
|
|
|
Insight Professional Liquid Eyeshadow, 5gm (10-Lustre) View Details
|
₹363
|
|
|
Insight Professional Glow Stick, 8.5gm (3-Callisto) View Details
|
₹320
|
|
|
INSIGHT Cosmetics Mousse Foundation With SPF-15|Oil Free|Pore Filler|Long Lasting|Flawless All Skin Full Matte Look|Best Selfie Make-Up,30Gm(Mousse-03) View Details
|
₹295
|
|
|
Insight Cosmetics Liquid Blush | Weighless| Skin Loving Formula |Ultra-Pigmented Formula | Buildable Liquid Blush,7gm (B-13=01) View Details
|
₹290
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Eyeliner & Face Palette Kit Silky Matte Finish |Eye Told You So! Smudgeproof Eyeliner - 01 Black Swan | Contour De Force Face Palette - 02 Vivid Victory View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Blend The Rules Eyeshadow Palette | Long Lasting, Smudge Proof & Shimmery Finish | 10.4 Gm - 05 Willow (Brazen Browns) View Details
|
₹1,061
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 01 Warm Win | 20.3 gm View Details
|
₹934
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Mettle Satin Lipstick | Highly Pigmented & Silky Matte Finish | Creamy Texture | Mango Butter Infused | 2.2 gm - 03 Emma (Reddish Brown) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours | Lip Crayon with Sharpener | 2.8gm - 12 Baby Houseman View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Arrested For Overstay 100% Waterproof Eyeliner | Matte Finish - 01 Ill Be Black (Black Eyeliner) View Details
|
₹764
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Drop The Base Serum Foundation | Medium Coverage | Lasts 8 Hrs+ | Natural Finish | 20ml - 15 Cappuccino (Light, Cool Undertone) View Details
|
₹764
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush - 01 Peach Peak (Soft Peach Pink)+Sugar Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Highlighter - 01 Champagne Champion (Champagne Gold), Multicolor, 8 g (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹747
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick Sets for Women | Transferproof & Waterproof | Lasts Upto 12+Hours | (Pack of 4) - 9 to 5 Classics View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
RENEE Pro Starlight Eyeshadow Professional Palette,21 Pan|2 Blush,1 Highlighter,18 Shimmey,Metallic&Matte Eyeshadows|Rich Color Payoff,One Storke Application|Non Creasing&Long Lastoing Formula,1Count View Details
|
₹1,918
|
|
|
RENEE PRO Broadway Liquid Foundation - Eden, Full Coverage, Lightweight, Long-Lasting, And Highly Buildable. Delivers Velvety Matte Finish, Infused with Spf 15 & Argan Oil for Nourishment - 30ml View Details
|
₹1,064
|
|
|
RENEE Fab 3 in 1 Highlighter For Enriched with vitamin E, 4.5g & RENEE Lip Color Pink (Glossy) & RENEE Lip Gloss 1. Pink Pow-Wow (Glossy) View Details
|
₹1,068.48
|
|
|
RENEE Glass Glow Pre Make-up Oil Primer (30ml) View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
RENEE PRO Blush Brush For Face, Smooth & Precise Application, Ultra-Soft Bristles, Easy-To-Hold & Blend, Sleek, Easy-To-Clean, Durable Quality View Details
|
₹940
|
|
|
RENEE Pro Hd Foundation Matte Finish Lotion For All Skin Types|Highly Blendable Formula With Spf30|Weightless & Long Lasting|Full Coverage Enriched With Aloe,Coffee,Chamomile & Vitamin E,30 Ml,1 Count View Details
|
₹844
|
|
|
RENEE PRO Angular Liner Brush, For Eyes, Smooth & Precise Application, Ultra-Soft Bristles, Easy-To-Hold & Blend, Sleek, Easy-To-Clean, Durable Quality View Details
|
₹804
|
|
|
Eyeshadow Palette-Fairytale 24 Shades View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Colorbar Miracle Glow Primer, 50 g | Hydrating | Shimmery | Natural. View Details
|
₹1,985
|
|
|
Colorbar Pro 12 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette, Berry Blush View Details
|
₹1,507
|
|
|
Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Hickey View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Colorbar Starry Drops Highlighter- Stella 001 View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Eyeshadow & Blush Palette-Spellbound 24 Shades View Details
|
₹1,400
|
|
|
Colorbar 24Hrs Wear Weightless Powder Foundation, 9.5 g View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Crystal Glow Face Gloss - Pink Charm 02 View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Colorbar Timeless Filling And Lifting Compact View Details
|
₹930
|
|
|
Colorbar Ultimate Eye Liner, Black, 1ml And Colorbar Duo Mascara, Carbon Black, 4ml View Details
|
₹934
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Cosmetics True Match Lumi Glow Amour Boosting Drops (0.47 fl oz) View Details
|
₹2,610.54
|
|
|
L Oréal Paris True Match Naturale Mineral Foundation Sun Beige 0.35 Ounces (Powder) View Details
|
₹6,780
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Loreal Infallible Never Fail Matte Lipcolour, Azalea View Details
|
₹4,256
|
|
|
LOréal Paris Infallible Paints/Blush, 8. 5Gm. View Details
|
₹4,200
|
|
|
LOral Paris Visible Lift Radiance Booster, 0.84 fl. oz. View Details
|
₹3,959
|
|
|
LOREAL PARIS Visible Lift Serum Light Coverage Absolute Combination Luminous Foundation, Classic Ivory, 1 Ounce View Details
|
₹3,879.31
|
|
|
LOREAL PARIS Colour Riche Matte Lipcolour, Mauved, 1 Count View Details
|
₹3,925
|
|
|
LOREAL PARIS Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner With Omega 3 And Vitamin E, More Chocolate, 0.007 Oz. View Details
|
₹3,422
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Spray and Makeup Extender, Setting Spray,Travel size 30 ml/1.0 fluid ounce View Details
|
₹3,340
|
|
|
Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack – Ultimate Quad, 6ml | 4 Nude Lipstick Shades | Long-lasting, Transfer-proof, Hydrating, Lightweight | Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oils View Details
|
₹881
|
|
|
Kiro Wonder Wand Multi-Stick – Vintage Rose, 7.5g | 3-in-1 Stick - Blush, Eyeshadow & Lip Tint | Creamy, Weightless & Long-Lasting | Infused with Rosehip, Avocado & Moringa Oil View Details
|
₹638
|
|
|
Kiro Longwear Brightening Eyeshadow Stick - Sandy Copper (Brown With Bronze Pearl), 1.4g | Waterproof, High-Pigment, Hydrating | Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty Free | Vitamin C & Mango Seed Oil Infused View Details
|
₹683
|
|
|
Kiro Waterproof Soft-Matte Eyeliner Pen, Carbon Black, 1.1 ml, Smudgeproof Eye liner, Matte Pen Eyeliner, Vegan, No Parabens, Liquid Eye Pen, 24 Hour Stay On, Non Toxic Liner for Eye View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
Kiro All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner, Carbon Black, 0.35g, Smudgeproof & Transferproof Eye Kajal, Long Lasting, Vegan, No Parabens, Jojoba Seed & Marula Oil, Non Toxic Kajal for Eye View Details
|
₹520
|
|
|
Kiro Hydra Bomb Plumping Lip Gloss - Pink Guava, 5g | Nourishing, Moisture-Locking Formula | Infused with Murumuru, Mango, Cupuacu, Cocoa & Shea Butters | Glossy Shine & Hydration View Details
|
₹520
|
|
|
Kiro Botanico Super Shield Mascara - Carbon Black 01, Waterproof, Vegan, 9 g View Details
|
₹808
|
|
|
Kiro Glossfinity Crème Gloss Minis - Quintessential Kit | Travel-Friendly Nude Lip Gloss Kit | High Shine, Hydrating Formula | Infused with Murumuru & Cupuacu Butters | 4 Shades for Every Skin Tone View Details
|
₹881
|
|
|
Kiro Daily Dewy Serum Liquid Foundation - Peachy Ivory, 30ml | Infused With Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C | Ultra Lightweight, Waterproof, and Hydrating | For All Skin Types View Details
|
₹759
|
|
|
Kiro Longwear Brightening Eyeshadow Stick - Sandy Copper (Brown With Bronze Pearl), 1.4g | Waterproof, High-Pigment, Hydrating | Vegan, Paraben-Free, Cruelty Free | Vitamin C & Mango Seed Oil Infused View Details
|
₹683
|
|
View More Products