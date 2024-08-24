Bella Hadid slays two stylish looks: Rocks cowboy chic by day, transforms into a lilac goddess at night. See pics

Bella Hadid kept the party going as she celebrated her new Ôrəbella fragrance, Nightcap, with a star-studded bash in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Earlier that day, she took her look from casual to full-on glam during two outings in Los Angeles. If there’s anyone who can rock any look to perfection, Bella’s name definitely tops the list. She often makes headlines with her bold and daring style—whether it’s sheer gowns or off-shoulder dresses, she knows how to turn heads with her incredible fashion sense. Her latest appearances are no exception, as she stunned in two stylish looks, showcasing her versatility. Let’s delve deeper into her outfits and take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: Kamala Harris redefines political fashion with strong power dressing game: Check out 5 of her most stylish looks ) Bella Hadid stuns in glamorous lilac gown and casual cowboy chic look in Los Angeles.(Instagram/@justjared)

Bella Hadid rocks cowboy chic

Bella Hadid turns heads in red top and shorts combo.(Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

The 27-year-old model was spotted on the set of a photoshoot in the afternoon, looking effortlessly chic. She rocked a pair of jean shorts teamed with a bright red crop top featuring a knotted detail in the centre. Embracing the country girl vibe, she accessorised with a studded belt, black cowboy boots, black tinted rectangular sunglasses, and an understated suede Coach bag. For jewellery, she kept it simple yet stylish with stud earrings, stacked bracelets on her wrist, and a ring adorning her finger. With her luscious tresses left loose, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick, she completed her look to perfection.

Bella's dreamy lilac gown look

For a dinner night in Los Angeles, Bella cranked up the glam factor by slipping into an intricately beaded lilac gown. She was an absolute vision in a dusty rose plunge-front slip dress by Zuhair Murad featuring stunning embroidered lace and bow details. The gown, straight from the designer’s archives, was a dreamy mix of vintage romance and modern elegance. Bella brought it to life effortlessly, showing us all why she’s one of the most captivating fashion icons out there.

She accessorised her look with a pair of shimmery silver heels adorned with floral embellishments, along with statement earrings and multiple rings placed on her fingers that added extra sparkle. Her makeup was on point, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. With her tresses styled in soft curls and left open in the side partition, she finished off her glamorous look.