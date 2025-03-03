When it comes to skincare, body lotion plays a crucial role in keeping the skin moisturized and healthy. A man's skin tends to be thicker and more prone to dryness, making it essential to choose the right body lotion. In this article, we'll compare and analyze the top 10 body lotions for men available in the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences. Best body lotions for men: A comparison

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Beardo Men Set of 2 Ultra Glow Body Lotion provides intense hydration and nourishment to the skin. Enriched with natural ingredients, this lotion helps in keeping the skin soft and supple. It is suitable for all skin types and offers long-lasting moisturization.

Loading Suggestions...

The Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish Body Lotion provides deep moisturization for very dry skin. Enriched with cocoa butter, it offers 48-hour moisture and nourishment. It is suitable for both men and women and is ideal for extremely dry skin.

Loading Suggestions...

The Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Body Lotion is designed to provide deep nourishment and hydration to the skin. It is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, making it suitable for daily use. This lotion is formulated to heal dry skin and lock in moisture for a healthy glow.

Loading Suggestions...

The Nivea Express Hydration Deep Moisture Serum is a lightweight formula that provides deep nourishment and hydration to the skin. It is enriched with natural sea minerals and Hydra IQ, offering long-lasting moisturization without feeling greasy. This serum is suitable for all skin types and is ideal for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Plum Bodylovin Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion is infused with the goodness of cocoa butter, offering deep moisturization and nourishment. It has a delightful vanilla fragrance and is free from harmful chemicals, making it suitable for all skin types. This lotion is designed to provide a luxurious and indulgent experience for the skin.

Loading Suggestions...

The Vaseline Unisex Derma Care Advanced Repair Body Lotion is clinically proven to heal and repair dry, damaged skin. It provides intense moisturization and is suitable for sensitive skin. This lotion is non-greasy and helps in restoring the skin's natural barrier for long-lasting hydration.

Loading Suggestions...

The Boroplus Cocoa Soft Ayurvedic Body Lotion offers 24-hour moisturization and nourishment to the skin. Enriched with the goodness of cocoa, it is suitable for all skin types and provides deep hydration. This lotion is formulated with Ayurvedic ingredients to keep the skin soft and supple throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Fugeno Multan Body Juice is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides instant hydration and nourishment to the skin. It is enriched with natural extracts and vitamins, offering a refreshing and rejuvenating experience. This body juice is suitable for all skin types and is ideal for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Mamaearth Set of 2 Cocoa Rich Moisturizing Body Lotion is enriched with cocoa and shea butter, along with vitamin E, to provide deep nourishment and hydration. It is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types, offering long-lasting moisturization. This lotion helps in restoring the skin's natural moisture barrier and keeping it healthy and radiant.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bath Store Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion is designed for deep moisturization and nourishment. It has a delightful cherry blossom fragrance and is suitable for all skin types. This lotion offers a luxurious and indulgent experience, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and hydrated throughout the day.

Body lotions for men; Top features and comparison:

Best Body Lotions For Men Hydration Skin Type Size Beardo Men Set of 2 Ultra Glow Body Lotion Intense All 250ml each Nivea Unisex Cocoa Nourish 48H Deep Moisturising Body Lotion 48 hours Very dry 400ml Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Body Lotion Deep All 600ml Nivea Express Hydration Deep Moisture Serum Express All 400ml Plum Bodylovin Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Deep All 400ml Vaseline Unisex Derma Care Advanced Repair Body Lotion Advanced Sensitive 400ml Boroplus Cocoa Soft Ayurvedic 24H Moisturisation Body Lotion 24 hours All 400ml Fugeno Multan Body Juice Instant All 100ml Mamaearth Set of 2 Cocoa Rich Moisturizing Body Lotion with Vitamin E Rich All 400ml each The Bath Store Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion Deep All 200ml

Similar stories for you

Best body lotions for summer: The perfect formula with sunscreen for happy summer skin

Best body lotions for dry skin in 2025: Top picks to keep your skin looking hydrated and fresh

Best Kojic Acid body lotions for glowing skin; Top picks to add to your skincare routine

Best tan removal body lotions for exfoliation and moisturisation; Top picks for the summer

FAQs on body lotion for men What is the price range of these body lotions? The price range of these body lotions varies from Rs. 200 to Rs. 800, depending on the brand and size.

Are these body lotions suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, several of these body lotions are suitable for sensitive skin, providing deep nourishment without causing irritation.

Do these body lotions have a strong fragrance? Some of these body lotions have a delightful fragrance, while others have a more subtle scent, catering to different preferences.

Are these body lotions suitable for all seasons? Yes, these body lotions are designed for year-round use, offering hydration and nourishment in all seasons.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.