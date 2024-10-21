Best semi-formal shirts with patterned cuffs for men and women: Top-rated deals on Myntra

Fashion is all about smaller details, one of which is the subtlety and richness of semi-formal shirts with patterned cuffs. These shirts make a bridge between smart casual and professional looks, making them the kind of apparel that can be worn at the office or after-hours parties. If you admire subtle elegance with a stylish, chic twist, then you can't miss out on getting on board. Best Semi-Formal Shirts

For men, these shirts elevate the standard semi-formal attire, giving you the confidence to look sharp at meetings or dinners. For women, semi-formal shirts with patterns offer excellent versatility and style, creating an effortless transition from day to night. Let us help make a statement with your next shirt purchase by exploring the other best finds available on the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Thus, here you will find our exclusive pick of 10 most desirable men's and women's semi-formal shirts with patterned cuffs, with five options each for men and women. Keep reading to find the next addition to your wardrobe collection with the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Top 5 Semi-Formal Shirts for Men with Patterned Cuffs

Let us first explore the top 5 semi-formal shirts for men that are absolute must-haves from the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Highlander is a brand that has created fashion that is classy yet totally affordable, and a clear example of its tasteful appearance is this slim-fit shirt. The patterned cuffs and collar add an elegance and classic that subtly enhances your ensemble with subtlety without overwhelming it. This shirt, from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, is perfect for semi-formal meetings, presentations, or casual dinners, offering a sleek look that feels as good as it looks. The cotton blend fabric offers not only a soft touch but also excellent breathability, ensuring all-day comfort. The slim fit flatters your physique without being restrictive.

Adds a pop of personality with a floral pattern on the cuffs and collar as well

Classic elegance with a modern twist is best For Business meetings and formal events.

Material Cotton for a smooth and breathable feel Fit Slim fit

U.S. Polo Assn.’s regular-fit semi-formal shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale with Micro Ditsy patterned cuffs brings the perfect balance between classic tailoring and contemporary details. The micro-pattern stands out, adding a hint of personality without overwhelming your overall look. Pair it with trousers for the ultimate professional appeal. The pure cotton fabric makes it ideal for long workdays, providing a soft, breathable feel that keeps you comfortable, even during extended hours. The regular fit offers ample room, allowing for ease of movement while maintaining a crisp, polished appearance.

A geometric micro ditsy pattern that adds a contemporary edge to your ensemble.

Sharp appearance with a modern detail for office or casual dinners

Material Pure cotton for all-day comfort Fit Regular fit

For the man who loves a tailored look, H&M offers a semi-formal shirt on the Myntra BFF’24 sale that is as vibrant as it is stylish. The abstract patterns add a bit of flair, while the tailored fit ensures that the shirt accentuates your frame with a curved hemline. The charming French yoke and the front and back also make it an essential semi-formal short in any man's wardrobe. This shirt is perfect for both office wear and post-work drinks, effortlessly transitioning from day to night.

Abstract attractive print with vibrant and exquisite colours that offer a unique touch to a traditional shirt

Semi-formal short best for casual events, after-work gatherings

Material 100% Cotton Fabric for a luxurious feel Fit Slim Fit

Add a twist to your everyday checked shirt with Arrow’s classic-fit option featuring boldly patterned cuffs from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. The cuffs also feature this incredibly exquisite pattern that brings a splash of personality, ensuring that even when you roll up your sleeves, your style game remains strong. This shirt is perfect for casual Fridays or weekend dinners, offering versatility in styling.

Material Premium cotton for breathability all day round Fit Slim Fit

Rare Rabbits has just about perfected the art of semi-formal wear, melding together abstraction and cuffed sleeves into a wonderfully printed shirt. Features a slim fit to provide for classic style into an enchanting, almost aristocratic silhouette because this is going to accentuate your physique and, at the same time, achieve mega-comfort. Made from a cotton fabric, this shirt is breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for long days at the office or casual after-work events. Pair it with tailored trousers and loafers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale for a sophisticated look that’s as stylish as it is comfortable.

Abstract print cuffs that catch the eye without being over the top.

A flattering fit with a stylish touch is best for business-casual events and meetings.

Material Cotton for ease and comfort Fit Slim Fit

Top 5 Semi-Formal Shirts for Women with Patterned Cuffs

Next up, here’s our lineup of the best women’s semi-formal shirts to get from the Myntra BFF’24 sale.

Purys brings a semi-formal shirt that’s perfect for women looking to inject a bit of flair into their workwear. With floral patterned motifs, this shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is both elegant and playful. The relaxed fit ensures comfort, while the detailing makes it stand out in a sea of plain shirts. Perfect for everything from board meetings to brunch with friends. Perfect for board meetings to brunches with friends. Built for comfort, the easy fit is ideal for movement during long days, including those tiring back-to-back meetings or those casual, delightful brunches with your friends.

Feminine floral detailing adds a unique charm to your semi-formal outfit

Elegant and comfortable, that's best for casual office meetings, brunches

Material Poly-linen Fabric for a soft, relaxed fit Fit Regular Fit

Roadster’s semi-formal shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale combines understated elegance with an eye-catching patterned design with elegant cuffs. The floral prints throughout the shirt bring a touch of femininity to, making it ideal for women who love to balance professionalism with style. The structured fit adds sophistication while still being comfortable enough for all-day wear. At the same time, the sheer design will provide a chic touch to your everyday outfits.

The floral print provides feminine flair with a professional touch

Structured yet comfortable perfect for semi-casual dinners

Material 100% polyester for breathable and relaxed wear Fit Regular Fit

Marks & Spencer's semi-formal shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is a quintessential classic but with a gorgeous twist. Polka dot cuffs bring an element of fun into your otherwise formal outfit. The slim fit of the shirt gives you a flattering shape, and the detailing ensures you stand out. The satin Blouson, which is also quite elegant, adds a personality to the attire. Perfect for women wanting to look professional without ever sacrificing style.

Playful polka dot cuffs that bring a unique touch to a classic shirt.

Playful yet professional excellent choice for office and casual events

Material Soft Satin with gathered, pleated detail Fit Regular Fit

Mango’s semi-formal shirt for women features patterned cuffs that seamlessly blend beautifully with the striped fabric. The oversized fit ensures comfort, while the eye-catching cuffs add an element of surprise. Perfect for women who love to mix business with fashion-forward choices, this shirt will become an instant closet staple. It's oh-so-soft against the skin and maintains shape, making it a great option for long hours at the office, formal events, or even casual dining. Wear it with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt, and it instantly becomes a smart look.

Black & white striped semi-sheer shirt that makes you look fabulous

Bold and comfortable for casual office days and stylish dinners

Material 100% Cotton for a comfortable and soft fit Fit Regular Fit

This semi-formal shirt from FableStreet is perfect for the fashion-forward woman. Subtle yet captivating patterns will lend an air of refinement to an otherwise understated outfit. The regular fit is comfortable and flattering, making this shirt a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Be it for work-related meetings or for a chic "black-tie" dinner, this elegant shirt will exude poise and effortless ease. Style it with tailored pants for a professional look or jeans from the Myntra BFF’24 sale for a casual weekend.

Subtle and simple abstract print that adds elegance to any attire

Sophisticated and versatile best for regular office wear and formal events

Material Polyester Moss Lycra for a lightweight and flowy feel Fit Regular fit

How to Style Semi-Formal Shirts with Patterned Cuffs

Dressing in a semi-formal shirt with patterned cuffs from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is a perfect mix between being professional and adding an individual's style. It can be worn to a meeting in the office or for a casual evening out, you can even style it in many ways to give a classy look. Here are some tips on how both men and women can style it:

For Men

Pair with Neutral Trousers: Since the shirt already features patterns, keep the rest of your outfit simple. You may wear neutral-coloured trousers in black, navy, or beige and let the charming pattern of your shirt stand out.

Add a Tailored Blazer: A semi-formal shirt can be paired well with a tailored blazer from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Classic pieces like blazers work well for dinner events or business meetings.

Roll Up Your Sleeves: If you're hankering to show off the fun patterns on the cuffs, roll those sleeves up just a little bit. It adds just the right amount of casual without sacrificing an ounce of style, all while showing off your shirt's unique design. Great for after-work activity or more relaxed office attire.

Coordinate Accessories: Your belt and watch strap should coordinate with the colours or patterns of the shirt. It's an added thoughtful little detail to your outfit but will not overpower your overall look.

For Women

Pair with Slim-Fit Trousers or Skirts: Semi-formal shirts with patterned cuffs can be styled beautifully with slim-fit trousers or pencil skirts from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. You can go for solid, neutral colours like black or grey so that you let the shirt stand out and create a streamlined look.

Accessorise with Minimalist Jewellery: The printed shirt and cuffs are sufficient enough to make your outfit come alive, so when accessorising, less is more. Small studs or even a simple, sleek wristwatch will put you in a classy, refined category.

Go for Heels or Flats: Heels or smart flats work well with semi-formal shirts. Choose neutral tones to keep the focus on the shirt’s design while ensuring comfort and style throughout the day.

Layer with a Blazer or Cardigan: For cooler weather, or if you want to add another layer of sophistication, style your shirt with a well-fitted blazer or a long cardigan from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. This layering technique literally helps you transition from day to night events easily.

Semi-formal shirts with patterned cuffs are an excellent way to add personality and flair to your everyday attire. Whether it is a board meeting or a casual Friday at the office, these semi-formal shirts portray great versatility and style. Buy this staple from the Myntra BFF’24 sale to elevate your semi-formal game by one notch without burning a hole in your pocket.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Semi-Formal Shirts with Patterned Cuffs for Men and Women Can I wear semi-formal shirts with patterns at my workplace? Yes, semi-formal shirts with patterns can be a stylish addition to your work wardrobe. However, for really conservative workplaces, subtle patterns are best. Bold patterns might better fit a casual or creative office.

Can I wear the semi-formal shirt with patterned cuffs to a formal event? Semi-formal shirts with patterns would suit smart-casual or business-casual functions. For strictly formal events such as black-tie affairs, though, go for the more traditional formal attire that is on the simpler side with no such bold patterns.

What trousers should I pair with a semi-formal shirt featuring patterned cuffs? Neutral-coloured trousers, such as black, navy, or beige, pair well with semi-formal shirts featuring patterned cuffs. This balance is based on the aspect that will keep other clothes simple without clashing with all the other aspects of your general look.

How do I choose the right size for a semi-formal shirt? Measure your chest, waist, and neck to choose the right size and consult the size chart of the brand. A good fit will put the shirt in a comfortable place on your shoulder and also allow you to raise your arms freely without being too tight or too loose.

How should I care for shirts with patterned cuffs? Always check the care label for specific information. Most semi-formal cotton or cotton-blend shirts are machine washable. For more delicate fabrics, like silk or satin blends, you might need to hand wash or dry clean them to maintain their quality.

