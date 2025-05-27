Best Titan watches on sale at Amazon: Up to 60% off on top 10 bestseller picks for you
Amazon is giving away the bestseller Titan watches at up to 60% off. So, here are our top 10 picks for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Titan Karishma Analog Black Dial Mens Watch NM1639SM02/NN1639SM02 View Details
|
₹1,695
|
|
|
Titan Mens Metropolitan Charm: Mens Multifunctional Black Watch with Metallic Accents-NS1805NM02/NT1805NM02 View Details
|
₹5,806
|
|
|
Titan Neo Splash Blue Dial Quartz Multifunction Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Men-NS1805QM01/NT1805QM01 View Details
|
₹7,220
|
|
|
Titan Quartz Chronograph Silver Dial Leather Strap Watch for Men-NS90146SL01/NT90146SL01 View Details
|
₹8,556
|
|
|
Titan Maritime Analog Green Dial Mens Watch NM1830KL02/NN1830KL02/NP1830KL02 View Details
|
₹14,636
|
|
|
Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2608WM01/NN2608WM01/NP2608WM01 View Details
|
₹5,820
|
|
|
Titan Metal Analog Brown Dial Womens Watch-2601Wm04/Np2601Wm04, Band Color-Gold View Details
|
₹3,064
|
|
|
Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2576WM01/NN2576WM01/NP2576WM01 View Details
|
₹4,395
|
|
|
Titan Purple Acetate Black Dial Analog with Day and Date Metal and Acetate Strap Watch for Women-NS2670WD01/NT2670WD01 View Details
|
₹7,195
|
|
|
Titan Womens Purple Allure Analog Watch: Floral Mosaic Dial & Sleek Strap-NS2648QM01/NT2648QM01 View Details
|
₹5,026
|
|
Time is ticking for all those who wish to buy the bestseller Titan watches, that too at slashed prices. At Amazon, you can get the best of Titan watches at up to 60% off. So, be it your boardroom meetings, a casual catchup with friends, or are looking for gifting, there is a Titan watch for everyone out there.
To ease your task of finding the best among the lot, we have recorded a list of our top 10 bestseller options for you.
Titan Karishma exudes timeless elegance with its sleek black dial and stainless-steel strap. Designed for the modern man, this analogue watch blends classic style with durable craftsmanship. Its minimalist design ensures versatile wear—from boardroom to casual outings. The bold indices and precise quartz movement offer both clarity and reliability. With water resistance and a comfortable fit, Titan Karishma is a must-have accessory that complements every outfit with understated sophistication and dependable performance.
Specifications
Titan Karishma Analog Black Dial Mens Watch NM1639SM02/NN1639SM02
The Titan Metropolitan Charm watch reflects urban finesse with a modern aesthetic. Made for men who value precision and style, it features a contemporary dial and sturdy strap. The refined design makes it suitable for both professional and casual wear. It ensures accurate timekeeping with its reliable quartz movement and adds an instant touch of charm to any attire. Built with comfort and durability in mind, this watch perfectly balances elegance and everyday functionality.
Specifications
Titan Mens Metropolitan Charm: Mens Multifunctional Black Watch with Metallic Accents-NS1805NM02/NT1805NM02
3.
Titan Neo Splash Blue Dial Quartz Multifunction Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Men-NS1805QM01/NT1805QM01
Titan Neo Splash redefines multifunctional design with its striking blue dial and stainless-steel build. Engineered for the stylish man, it features sub-dials for date, day, and 24-hour display. The luminous hands enhance visibility, while the robust case ensures durability. This watch pairs effortlessly with formal or casual looks, making it ideal for versatile wear. Its precise quartz movement and splash-resistant construction promise reliability and sophistication for daily use or special occasions.
Specifications
Titan Neo Splash Blue Dial Quartz Multifunction Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Men-NS1805QM01/NT1805QM01
This Titan Quartz Chronograph combines sophistication and functionality. Featuring a silver dial and genuine leather strap, it offers a sleek yet masculine aesthetic. The chronograph sub-dials track seconds, minutes, and hours, while the date window adds practicality. Ideal for professionals and time-conscious individuals, this watch ensures precision through its advanced quartz movement. Its lightweight construction and stylish design make it a refined accessory for daily and formal occasions.
Specifications
Titan Quartz Chronograph Silver Dial Leather Strap Watch for Men-NS90146SL01/NT90146SL01
Titan Maritime evokes a nautical spirit with its bold green dial and rugged detailing. Designed for adventure-loving men, this analogue watch features maritime-inspired design elements and a durable build. Its unique colour palette and functional layout offer standout style. The precision quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the water-resistant casing enhances its utility. Perfect for outdoor activities or weekend getaways, Titan Maritime is where performance meets bold aesthetics.
Specifications
Titan Maritime Analog Green Dial Mens Watch NM1830KL02/NN1830KL02/NP1830KL02
Titan Raga Viva captures feminine grace with its elegant rose gold finish and delicate design. Perfect for modern women, this analog watch features a slim profile and finely crafted dial that exudes luxury. Its bracelet-style strap adds a jewelry-like touch, ideal for both festive occasions and everyday wear. With quartz accuracy and a sophisticated aesthetic, Raga Viva is more than just a timepiece, it's a statement of refined beauty.
Specifications
Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2608WM01/NN2608WM01/NP2608WM01
Titan Metal Analogue watch for women offers timeless appeal with its warm brown dial and polished metal strap. It brings together vintage charm and contemporary styling, making it a versatile accessory. The sturdy case and scratch-resistant glass enhance durability, while the slim profile fits comfortably on the wrist. Pair it with ethnic wear or office attire, this watch adds a touch of class to any ensemble with its graceful design and reliable timekeeping.
Specifications
Titan Metal Analog Brown Dial Womens Watch-2601Wm04/Np2601Wm04, Band Color-Gold
The Titan Autumn-Winter '19 edition is an elegant tribute to seasonal sophistication. With a radiant rose gold dial and slender strap, this women's analog watch blends warmth and grace. Inspired by contemporary fashion trends, it makes a chic statement while offering daily functionality. The smooth finish, minimalist markers, and precise movement elevate its appeal. Whether it’s a brunch date or a boardroom meeting, this timepiece adds charm and finesse.
Specifications
Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2576WM01/NN2576WM01/NP2576WM01
9.
Titan Purple Acetate Black Dial Analog with Day and Date Metal and Acetate Strap Watch for Women-NS2670WD01/NT2670WD01
Bold and fashion-forward, the Titan Purple Acetate watch commands attention with its striking black dial and acetate strap. Designed for trendsetters, it pairs unique materials with classic timekeeping. The black dial provides a dramatic contrast to the translucent strap, making it a standout accessory. Durable, lightweight, and stylish, this watch is ideal for those who want to break away from the ordinary. It effortlessly combines everyday function with a high-fashion edge.
Specifications
Titan Purple Acetate Black Dial Analog with Day and Date Metal and Acetate Strap Watch for Women-NS2670WD01/NT2670WD01
10.
Titan Women's Purple Allure Analog Watch: Floral Mosaic Dial & Sleek Strap-NS2648QM01/NT2648QM01
The Titan Purple Allure embodies elegance with a playful twist. Its slim design, distinctive purple hue, and refined dial create a captivating look. Ideal for women who appreciate both style and simplicity, this analogue watch transitions seamlessly from day wear to evening chic. Crafted with attention to detail and built with quartz precision, the Purple Allure combines charm, function, and individuality. It's more than a watch, it's a fashion accessory with timeless appeal.
Specifications
Titan Womens Purple Allure Analog Watch: Floral Mosaic Dial & Sleek Strap-NS2648QM01/NT2648QM01
Similar articles for you
Best Mango sling bags: Top 8 picks where fashion meets function with some great offers for you to explore
Best Aviator Sunglasses in 2025: Top 10 picks to beat the heat
Timeless fashion: Top 8 picks of the best Versace watches curated for the luxury shopper
Rose gold watches: A touch of sophistication crafted for the modern woman
FAQ for Titan Watches
- Are Titan watches water-resistant?
Yes, most Titan watches are water-resistant. The level of resistance varies by model and is indicated on the watch (e.g., 3 ATM, 5 ATM, etc.). Always check the specific model's specifications before exposing it to water.
- What is the warranty period for Titan watches?
Titan offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty on most watches, covering manufacturing defects. Some models may also come with an additional warranty for the movement or battery. Refer to your warranty card for details.
- Can I get my Titan watch repaired or serviced?
Yes, Titan offers after-sales service through its network of service centres across India and abroad. You can locate the nearest service centre via the official website or by contacting Titan customer care.
- Do Titan watch come with battery replacements?
Battery replacement is not covered under the standard warranty. However, Titan service centers offer battery replacement services for a nominal fee.
- Can I adjust the strap or bracelet size of my Titan watch?
Yes, the strap or bracelet size can be adjusted at any authorized Titan store or service center.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.