Best Titan watches on sale at Amazon: Up to 60% off on top 10 bestseller picks for you

To ease your task of finding the best among the lot, we have recorded a list of our top 10 bestseller options for you.

Titan Karishma exudes timeless elegance with its sleek black dial and stainless-steel strap. Designed for the modern man, this analogue watch blends classic style with durable craftsmanship. Its minimalist design ensures versatile wear—from boardroom to casual outings. The bold indices and precise quartz movement offer both clarity and reliability. With water resistance and a comfortable fit, Titan Karishma is a must-have accessory that complements every outfit with understated sophistication and dependable performance.

Specifications Dial Color: Black Strap Material: Stainless Steel Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: Yes (Up to 30 meters) Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Fold-over Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Karishma Analog Black Dial Mens Watch NM1639SM02/NN1639SM02

The Titan Metropolitan Charm watch reflects urban finesse with a modern aesthetic. Made for men who value precision and style, it features a contemporary dial and sturdy strap. The refined design makes it suitable for both professional and casual wear. It ensures accurate timekeeping with its reliable quartz movement and adds an instant touch of charm to any attire. Built with comfort and durability in mind, this watch perfectly balances elegance and everyday functionality.

Specifications Dial Color: Varies by model (typically dark/neutral tones) Strap Material: Leather or Metal Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: Up to 50 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Standard Buckle or Deployment Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Mens Metropolitan Charm: Mens Multifunctional Black Watch with Metallic Accents-NS1805NM02/NT1805NM02

Titan Neo Splash redefines multifunctional design with its striking blue dial and stainless-steel build. Engineered for the stylish man, it features sub-dials for date, day, and 24-hour display. The luminous hands enhance visibility, while the robust case ensures durability. This watch pairs effortlessly with formal or casual looks, making it ideal for versatile wear. Its precise quartz movement and splash-resistant construction promise reliability and sophistication for daily use or special occasions.

Specifications Dial Color: Blue Strap Material: Stainless Steel Display Type: Analog with Multifunction Sub-dials Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 50 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Push Button Deployment Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Neo Splash Blue Dial Quartz Multifunction Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Men-NS1805QM01/NT1805QM01

This Titan Quartz Chronograph combines sophistication and functionality. Featuring a silver dial and genuine leather strap, it offers a sleek yet masculine aesthetic. The chronograph sub-dials track seconds, minutes, and hours, while the date window adds practicality. Ideal for professionals and time-conscious individuals, this watch ensures precision through its advanced quartz movement. Its lightweight construction and stylish design make it a refined accessory for daily and formal occasions.

Specifications Dial Color: Silver Strap Material: Leather Display Type: Chronograph Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 50 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Buckle Click Here to Buy Titan Quartz Chronograph Silver Dial Leather Strap Watch for Men-NS90146SL01/NT90146SL01

Titan Maritime evokes a nautical spirit with its bold green dial and rugged detailing. Designed for adventure-loving men, this analogue watch features maritime-inspired design elements and a durable build. Its unique colour palette and functional layout offer standout style. The precision quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the water-resistant casing enhances its utility. Perfect for outdoor activities or weekend getaways, Titan Maritime is where performance meets bold aesthetics.

Specifications Dial Color: Green Strap Material: Leather or Metal Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 100 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Buckle or Fold-over Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Maritime Analog Green Dial Mens Watch NM1830KL02/NN1830KL02/NP1830KL02

Titan Raga Viva captures feminine grace with its elegant rose gold finish and delicate design. Perfect for modern women, this analog watch features a slim profile and finely crafted dial that exudes luxury. Its bracelet-style strap adds a jewelry-like touch, ideal for both festive occasions and everyday wear. With quartz accuracy and a sophisticated aesthetic, Raga Viva is more than just a timepiece, it's a statement of refined beauty.

Specifications Dial Color: Rose Gold Strap Material: Metal Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Jewelry Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2608WM01/NN2608WM01/NP2608WM01

Titan Metal Analogue watch for women offers timeless appeal with its warm brown dial and polished metal strap. It brings together vintage charm and contemporary styling, making it a versatile accessory. The sturdy case and scratch-resistant glass enhance durability, while the slim profile fits comfortably on the wrist. Pair it with ethnic wear or office attire, this watch adds a touch of class to any ensemble with its graceful design and reliable timekeeping.

Specifications Dial Color: Brown Strap Material: Metal Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Fold-over Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Metal Analog Brown Dial Womens Watch-2601Wm04/Np2601Wm04, Band Color-Gold

The Titan Autumn-Winter '19 edition is an elegant tribute to seasonal sophistication. With a radiant rose gold dial and slender strap, this women's analog watch blends warmth and grace. Inspired by contemporary fashion trends, it makes a chic statement while offering daily functionality. The smooth finish, minimalist markers, and precise movement elevate its appeal. Whether it’s a brunch date or a boardroom meeting, this timepiece adds charm and finesse.

Specifications Dial Color: Rose Gold Strap Material: Metal or Leather Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Jewelry Clasp or Buckle Click Here to Buy Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch NM2576WM01/NN2576WM01/NP2576WM01

Bold and fashion-forward, the Titan Purple Acetate watch commands attention with its striking black dial and acetate strap. Designed for trendsetters, it pairs unique materials with classic timekeeping. The black dial provides a dramatic contrast to the translucent strap, making it a standout accessory. Durable, lightweight, and stylish, this watch is ideal for those who want to break away from the ordinary. It effortlessly combines everyday function with a high-fashion edge.

Specifications Dial Color: Black Strap Material: Acetate Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Push Button Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Purple Acetate Black Dial Analog with Day and Date Metal and Acetate Strap Watch for Women-NS2670WD01/NT2670WD01

The Titan Purple Allure embodies elegance with a playful twist. Its slim design, distinctive purple hue, and refined dial create a captivating look. Ideal for women who appreciate both style and simplicity, this analogue watch transitions seamlessly from day wear to evening chic. Crafted with attention to detail and built with quartz precision, the Purple Allure combines charm, function, and individuality. It's more than a watch, it's a fashion accessory with timeless appeal.

Specifications Dial Color: Purple Strap Material: Metal or Leather (depending on model) Display Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30 meters Case Shape: Round Clasp Type: Jewellery Clasp Click Here to Buy Titan Womens Purple Allure Analog Watch: Floral Mosaic Dial & Sleek Strap-NS2648QM01/NT2648QM01

FAQ for Titan Watches Are Titan watches water-resistant? Yes, most Titan watches are water-resistant. The level of resistance varies by model and is indicated on the watch (e.g., 3 ATM, 5 ATM, etc.). Always check the specific model's specifications before exposing it to water.

What is the warranty period for Titan watches? Titan offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty on most watches, covering manufacturing defects. Some models may also come with an additional warranty for the movement or battery. Refer to your warranty card for details.

Can I get my Titan watch repaired or serviced? Yes, Titan offers after-sales service through its network of service centres across India and abroad. You can locate the nearest service centre via the official website or by contacting Titan customer care.

Do Titan watch come with battery replacements? Battery replacement is not covered under the standard warranty. However, Titan service centers offer battery replacement services for a nominal fee.

Can I adjust the strap or bracelet size of my Titan watch? Yes, the strap or bracelet size can be adjusted at any authorized Titan store or service center.

