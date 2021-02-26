Bipasha Basu oozes oomph in barely buttoned shirt dress over bikini at Maldives

Giving us sheer holiday FOMO, Bipasha Basu served another sizzling look from her Maldives vacay with Karan Singh Grover and we are currently swooning over the sartorial twist she gave to the classic button-down shirt dress. The Bollywood diva flooded the Internet with sultry pictures straight from the Maldives beach and we are bookmarking her silk shirt dress which is a closet must-have for a summer or fall day.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a black bikini with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with a cinnamon blue and ivory striped art print silk dress that was barely button-down.

The dress came with full sleeves, front buttons, an elasticised organza belt, a cotton slip and thigh-high slits. Looking fun, effortless and comfortable, Bipasha accessorised the resort wear with a pair of reflectors.

Wearing a dab of luscious red lipstick to ooze oomph factor, Bipasha amplified the glam quotient by leaving her wavy tresses open. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “The Blues of Happiness the best photographer @iamksgofficial #loveyourself @stregismaldives (sic).”

Bipasha’s silk shirt dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa, that boasts of fuss free feminine clothing which are versatile with styling and plays with colours and silhouettes to make the quintessential destination outfit for girls. The shirt dress originally costs ₹10,900 on the designer website.

Bipasha Basu’s silk shirt dress from Reby Kumar’s resort wear label, Guapa(guaparesortwear.com)

Bipasha Basu was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Eshaa Amiin. The Bollywood actor had flown down to the island nation with her hubby to ring in his 39th birthday on February 23, 2021.

