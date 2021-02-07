Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black. While chic mama on the go Malaika Arora rocked a romantic number which was slashed at the thigh, Katrina Kaif, for a magazine shoot, looked like a mermaid on a beach in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation. There’s nothing alarmingly new about this daring style, but given the spate of red carpet appearances and insta posts over the past couple of weeks, it’s seemingly evident that the gravity defying, thigh-flashing slash is here to stay. And why not? It is one of the classic red carpet looks of all times. Be it Rita Hayworth (1918 -1987) who was known for her floor-length gowns with a slit up the front or Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), who made news for wearing an evening dress with a high slit revealing a fishnet stocking in a still from director Phil Karlson’s film, Ladies of the Chorus. Moreover, Sharon Stone during the 1995 Golden Globe Awards opted for a silky, slip-like version with a slit. However, it was Angelina Jolie, who put it on the map at the 84th Annual Academy Awards with her ‘leg bombing’ pap frenzy.
Stylist Isha Bhansali sees it as a classic red carpet look. ”It’ll continue to stay relevant for a very long time thanks to Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, who’s even done slits in Indian wear like the lehenga skirts. While Katrina and Malaika have always rocked such off-kilter picks, it’s great to see someone demure like Shraddha showing her bold side despite her not being so leggy. Having said that, to me Bella Hadid’s iconic Alexandre Vauthier Couture red dress at 2017 Cannes was the ultimate look as it wasn’t just thigh-high but hip-high cut. In order to rock this look, one needs to ensure that the undergarment matches the gown,” cautions she.
Stylist Sheefa J Gilani observes that in 2020, people have spent a lot of time on their fitness and have become confident about their bodies. “Post pandemic, people have become confident about their bodies and are not shying away. They are doing what really looks good on them. I am glad that our Indian actresses are embracing the high-slit really well,” says she.
However, she suggests a few points to remember. “If you are not comfy, don’t do it at all as it may go wrong. Don’t wear it just because xyz is wearing it. The lingerie should be correct - for example, the seamless thong shouldn’t be showing from the side as the overall ensemble may end up looking shabby,” Sheefa adds.
Stylist Bharat Gupta shares,”From a practical standpoint, thigh high slits crate an illusion of longer legs. So celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Barucha, and internationally the likes of Kim Kardashian or Eva Longoria have consistently worn high slits. Metaphorically, the slit gives them freedom of movement, so when women are stepping out and cementing their place in society, then let’s do that with long strides and high slits. A great fit is what makes the impact of a high slit gown effective. One must walk and sit in it before taking to the red carpet to save a faux pas. But this is one trend that is timeless if it’s kept classy and done well.”
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in ₹17k rainbow striped bikini
- Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in ₹2 lakh ruffled lehenga
- Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Gauahar Khan shows why well-fitted dresses are a must-have
- Gauahar Khan recently declared her love for a well-fitted dress on social media. The actor shared images of herself wearing a quirky knee-length dress worth ₹5k teamed with minimal accessories and we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics
- Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and in order to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a trip down the memory lane and checking out some of her sartorial moments that made headlines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
- For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli fashion designer and peace activist, Ruth Dayan dies at 103
- Founder of the Maskit fashion house, Ruth Dayan breathed her last on Friday. She was known for supporting charitable causes and was an active proponent of peace. Her designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone raises the temperature in glamourous avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday's NastyGal look is all about being 'edgy with a touch of glamour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold the floor! These tiles feature swirls of trapped carbon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to survive the 24x7 sale season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox