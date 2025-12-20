Brooks Nader stuns in Dior dress on WWHL, opens up about relationship with ex Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader's recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live has left the internet talking, not just for her outfit, but also for the candid revelations she made about her love life. Dressed in a sleek black Christian Dior gown, Nader leaned into old-school glamour with a modern edge. The dress featured a low scoop neckline, halter straps finished with Dior’s signature gold “CD” hardware, and a body-hugging silhouette. Minimal jewellery, delicate rings, and a sharp red manicure finished the look. Brooks Nader turns heads in Dior on WWHL while opening up about Gleb Savchenko(AFP)

Nader's Dior look

The styling stayed tight and intentional. Nader’s makeup followed the same playbook: glowing skin, softly sculpted brows, flushed cheeks, and defined eyes with brown shadow, black liner, and long lashes. Her lips stayed pink and precise. Hair was parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout, polished but not stiff.

Brooks Nader talks about ex-Gleb Savchenko

During the episode, Nader opened up about her past relationship with Gleb Savchenko, whom she met while competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in 2024.

Asked about their chemistry, Nader revealed the two were intimate on “day one.” When host Andy Cohen pressed for clarity, she corrected him without hesitation: “The day I met him - the meet-and-greet.”

She explained the decision bluntly and with humour. “I was newly divorced and I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb,” she said of the casting process. “I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met, that it would just get worse and worse,” she explained.

Then came the punchline. “I just wanted to … let’s see what we’re working with! I was like, ‘Let’s just get that over with',” she joked, miming pulling down pants.

When Cohen asked if the hookup was good, her answer came fast: “Obviously it was good.” She doubled down moments later. “It was great. Dancers know how to … I’ve heard that from a lot of people and it’s true,” she said, before adding, “Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f*** the dancer.”

Watch it here:

Nader and Savchenko's relationship

Nader and Savchenko dated on and off for nearly a year before splitting in April. Their breakup played out publicly, especially during season one of Love Thy Nader, where Nader accused him of cheating.

Savchenko denied those claims in April. “I'm not a cheater,” he told E! News. “I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f***boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps," said Savchenko.

He also told Page Six, “I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship. The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”

Also read: Who is Brooks Nader? Carlos Alcaraz’s model girlfriend who once dated a Greek prince

Nader fired back months later on WWHL. “He is a completely creepy person,” she said. She went further, adding, “I had no chance. I was f***ed, literally and physically, from the start when I went on that show. I had no chance at having a good choreo because he was humping me the whole time.”