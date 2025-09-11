Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz: What are the celebrity couple’s net worths?

Brooks Nader’s sister confirmed in an interview that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is dating Spanish tennis star and newly crowned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Spanish tennis star Brooks Nader and American swimsuit model Carlos Alcaraz. (AFP)

Who is Brooks Nader?

The American broke into the modelling industry in 2019 after winning the Swim Search open casting call that invited people to become a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She again featured on the magazine’s cover in 2023 with Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart.

What is Brooks Nader’s net worth?

The star who played a small role in an action crime thriller before appearing on the dance competition television series 'Dancing with the Stars' has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to a Celebrity Net Worth report.

She appeared on the reality show 'Love Thy Nader' with her sisters. According to the outlet, in addition to her film and television career, she is an entrepreneur and founded an interior design and home decor brand called Home by BN. She reportedly also launched a jewellery collection in collaboration with Electric Picks.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?

Born in El Palmar in eastern Spain, Alcaraz started playing tennis when he was four. At only 16, he made his debut on the ATP tour at the Rio Open in 2020. The following year, he became the youngest participant at the Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in the recently concluded US Open final. He claimed his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall with the win.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth?

The tennis star’s net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to a Celebrity Net Worth report.

The outlet reported that his consistent success at Masters and Grand Slam events has significantly increased his earnings. He is also among history's top 10 highest-earning men's tennis players.