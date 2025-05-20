Cannes 2025: Mouni Roy in a black gown and Chopard diamonds looks like a fairytale; Disha Patani calls her 'beautiful'

Cannes 2025: Mouni Roy turned heads at the 78th edition of the prestigious Festival de Cannes, captivating the spotlight with her red carpet appearance. The film festival, which began on May 13 and runs through May 24, is not only a celebration of global cinema and culture but also a defining moment in the fashion calendar. And Mouni made quite a mark with her red carpet look. Also read | Mouni Roy wears dhoti pants with bralette at the airport, shows fashion is about experimenting Mouni proved that less is more as she made a fresh fashion statement at the Cannes red carpet.(Instagram/@imouniroy)

On May 19, Mouni shared a series of photos showcasing her stunning Cannes look. Dressed in a sleek black gown, she embodied the elegance of minimalist fashion, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. With her poised presence and style, Mouni was all about acing red carpet glamour on the international stage.

Deciding Mouni Roy’s Cannes look:

Mouni xuded timeless elegance as she graced the Cannes red carpet in a classic black gown that was equal parts chic and sophisticated. The stunning georgette ensemble featured off-shoulder detailing, structured corset-style tailoring, and delicate hanging sleeves, all of which accentuated her silhouette beautifully.

Intricate blue lace embellishments adorned the bodice and borders, adding a touch of contrast and intricacy to the sleek design. The gown flowed into a dramatic train and featured a bold thigh-high slit. Captioning her photos, Mouni wrote, “A special night in Cannes.”

How did Mouni accessorise her look?

Mouni played muse to luxury label Chopard, adorning herself with dazzling diamond necklaces that added an extra touch of glamour to her red carpet ensemble. Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, she opted for a single statement diamond ring to complement the look. Her hair was styled in a sleek, elegant bun. Staying true to the minimalist theme, Mouni let her outfit take center stage with understated makeup: soft nude eyeshadow, defined black eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes, subtly blushed cheeks, and a nude lip to tie it all together. Also read | Cannes Film Festival 2025: All the best red carpet looks from Day 2 | Photos

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Mouni’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram followers. Reacting to the pictures, Disha Patani commented, “Most beautiful,” and Krishna Shroff wrote, “Unreal.” Some fans also traced her career trajectory and praised her for making it to Cannes. “19 years of hard work and now… Cannes,” read one comment. “From Television to International, damn you made it Mouni,” read another comment.