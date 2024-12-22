Christmas 2024: Try these stylish makeup looks that will make you stand out and turn heads

With Christmas just around the corner, you must be getting ample invitations for parties and you are already sorted with your dress. But what about makeup? Makeup can even make or break your look. Consider it an extension of your look that further enhances, elevates and imparts personality to your outfit. This Christmas embrace all kinds of makeup looks.(Instagram)

Makeup is an art and balancing it is where the game is. Whether you have blush blindness or an affinity for darkening the waterlines, makeup is all about bringing your best fashion foot forward and carrying the look with confidence, irrespective of how you incorporate the makeup- as a finishing touch-up or as the main character of the look. Here are some makeup looks you need to try this Christmas season.

Brown eyeshadow & dark lips

Dark, smudged, shimmery brown eyeshadow on the lids and blended around the crease makes such a bold statement. The oomph factor is taken up a notch with dark lipstick; whether a striking red, the deepest nude, or rich brown. The intensity of the brown eyeshadow can differ, depending on the kind of intensity you wish to channel into your look. Blend it out to tone down the intensity.

To elevate the drama further, add a sharp winged eyeliner for that edgy boldness. This makeover goes perfectly with OOTD that's high on the sizzle scale. Take inspiration from Ananya Panday's brown eyeshadow and red lip looks.

Clean girl makeup

Clean girl aesthetic is all about subtly embracing the natural look and enhancing your features with a glossy and dewy finish. It avoids heavy contouring, keeping bronzer minimal. Blush is applied around the cheeks and nose for a youthful radiance or that fresh-out-of-the-shower glow. Skip lining the waterlines, but amplify the eyes with mascara, generously coating the lashes to make them stand out. Brush eyeshadows and define them a bit.

For a touch of extra charm, consider adding silver shimmer to the inner corners of the eyes. Finally, a nude lipstick is the perfect choice for this look. Take style notes from Alia Bhatt's captivating looks for your next clean girl aesthetic.

Vibe check with OOTD

Coordinating your eye makeup with your outfit is one of the trendiest ways to elevate your look this season! Sync your outfit's personality with your makeup to create a cohesive appearance. Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor, who flawlessly match their eye makeup with the colour of their outfits.

