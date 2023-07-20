Colourful hair care: 5 expert tips to keep your coloured tresses vibrant and lustrous for longer

Everyone loves to have beautiful, vibrantly coloured hair. Whether it's highlights, ombre or a full head of colour, the process of transforming your hair is both exciting and thrilling, but it's important to remember that coloured hair needs extra care and maintenance to maintain its vibrancy and longevity. There are many different hair types and colours, so it's important to try different looks to see which one suits you best before getting the final transformation. It's always better to speak to a qualified hairdresser who can give you advice tailored to your hair's needs. By following a hair care regime specifically designed for your coloured hair, you can keep it vibrant and long-lasting. (Also read: Hair care: Tips to keep in mind when colouring your hair ) By adopting a hair care regimen designed specifically for your coloured hair, you can keep it vibrant and long-lasting.(George Bohunicky on Unsplash)

Hair Care Tips for Maintaining Coloured Locks

Ritu Vijayvergiya, hair care expert and co-founder at 2.Oh! shared with HT Lifestyle five important tips to help you maintain the vibrancy and health of your coloured hair.

1. Right shampoo, conditioner and serum

Use a sulphate-free hair colouring shampoo in place of your usual shampoo. Use a hydrating, sulphate-free conditioner after the shampoo. Regular shampooing and conditioners can strip the colour of its vibrancy and hasten its fading. Choose hair products made especially for coloured hair since they are created to be kinder and help keep your colour vibrant. Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum intended for colour-treated hair after washing your hair. These items can aid with moisture retention and colour protection. Look for substances that give further environmental protection, such as UV filters or antioxidants.

2. Protection from sun/UV rays

Choose UV-protected products: UV radiation can cause colour fading and hair damage. Choose shampoos and conditioners with UV protection to protect your hair from the sun's damaging rays. When spending time outdoors, wear a cap or use a UV-protecting hair product to protect your hair. This will protect your hair from the sun's damaging rays and help keep your colour vibrant.

3. Minimise heat styling

Excessive Heat from styling appliances including flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can fade colour. Whenever possible, allow your hair to air dry and embrace natural hairstyles. If you must use heat styling tools, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.

4. A balanced and nutritious diet

A healthy, well-balanced diet can benefit the entire health of your hair, even colour-treated hair. Hair is primarily made up of a protein called keratin. Include adequate amounts of protein-rich foods which will give you strong and healthy hair. Include Antioxidant-Rich Foods such as colourful fruits and vegetables like berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, bell peppers, and sweet potatoes as they help preserve the hair from free radical damage.

Consume meals high in iron to maintain good hair colour and prevent hair loss. Keep your hair and scalp moisturised by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. This helps to keep hair colour vibrant and avoids dryness and brittleness.

5. Limit hair wash frequency and use cool water

Washing your hair too regularly might cause the colour to fade faster. Try to wash less frequently, and when you do, use cool or lukewarm water instead of hot. Hot water can open up the cuticles of the hair, allowing the colour to wash out more quickly. You can preserve the brilliance and endurance of your coloured hair by taking these measures and establishing a hair care regimen designed specifically for coloured hair.

Tips for Extending the Life of Semi-Permanent Coloured Hair

Use vibrant colours instead of pastels to make a lasting impression.

Wait until the colour has dried before applying heat when blow drying or styling hair after colouring.

To get a shade that is more bright and to tone down brassiness in the hair, apply an anti-yellow purple shampoo. Toned hair makes the colour seem much more lively.

When washing your hair, avoid using hot water.