Co-ord sets that look put-together and not like you just rolled out of bed; 8 picks for women
Co-ord sets don’t have to look lazy, they just need a balance of fit, fabric and styling. These picks prove that you can have a comfy yet put-together outfit.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Janasya Women's Indigo Cotton Floral Regular Co-ord Set (JAA24CD00294-L)View Details
₹809.1
Suppar Sleave Women Orange Solid Rayon Co-Ord Set | Kurti Style Top with Pant | Casual & Office Wear Two Piece OutfitView Details
₹569
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Co-ord sets have a bit of a reputation problem. On one hand, they’re the easiest outfits ever; no mixing, no matching, no mental energy required. On the other? One wrong fabric or print and suddenly you look like you’re in very expensive nightwear.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
But here’s the thing: not all co-ords are created equal. The right ones with structured silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and thoughtful prints, can look incredibly polished. Think outfits you can wear to work, step out for coffee, or even show up to a casual dinner in without anyone guessing how low-effort it actually was.
This list is for exactly that niche: co-ord sets that feel as comfortable as loungewear but look like proper daywear. No pyjama vibes, no oversized confusion; just clean, wearable pieces that do the job.
8 Co-ord sets for women
If you like minimal, this one’s a winner. The kurti-style top paired with straight pants gives it a structured, semi-ethnic look that works well for office wear. The rayon fabric drapes nicely without clinging, which instantly makes it look more refined than typical lounge sets. Add kolhapuris or block heels, and it’s a full outfit.
Vibe: clean, office-ready
This set leans slightly more western, making it perfect for casual outings. The silhouette is modern and easy, but still sharp enough to avoid that “sleepwear” look. Style it with sneakers or a structured bag, and it instantly feels more styled than relaxed.
Vibe: casual but intentional
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Breathable cotton meets a flattering V-neck tunic, this one is ideal for summer days when you still want to look put together. The print adds personality, while the silhouette keeps it polished. It’s the kind of set you can wear from work to errands without changing.
Vibe: effortless everyday chic
Embroidery instantly upgrades a co-ord set, and this one does it well. It feels more like a light festive or occasion wear piece rather than something casual. Perfect for small gatherings or when you want to look dressed up without going full ethnic.
Vibe: elevated, slightly dressy
This one balances comfort and structure beautifully. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the tailored fit and subtle prints ensure it doesn’t slip into nightwear territory. Bonus: pockets. Always a win.
Vibe: practical, everyday staple
Florals can sometimes feel too relaxed, but this set keeps it structured with a straight-cut silhouette. The result is a feminine but polished outfit that works for day plans. Pair it with minimal jewellery and flats for a clean look.
Vibe: soft yet put-together
This one sits right in between ethnic and western, making it super versatile. The design is simple but styled enough to feel like an outfit, not loungewear. It’s ideal for those “I don’t know what to wear” days.
Vibe: easy, everyday go-to
Jaipuri prints add character, but the straight kurta and palazzo pairing keep it grounded. This set feels traditional yet wearable, making it great for casual outings or small gatherings. It’s relaxed, but not sloppy, exactly what you want in a co-ord.
Vibe: ethnic with structure
How to make sure your co-ord doesn’t look like a night suit
- Go for structured fits (straight cuts, tailored pants)
- Choose better fabrics like cotton, rayon, or blends over flimsy materials
- Avoid overly loud or cartoonish prints
- Add real accessories like bags, jewellery, and footwear
- Opt for defined necklines (V-neck, collars, etc.)
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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