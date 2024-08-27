Crushing on Janhvi Kapoor's simple ethnic look in elegant pink suit? Find out how much it costs

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai yesterday, radiating simplicity and elegance in a stunning ethnic look. While the Uljah actor is renowned for her love of shimmery, bodycon dresses, her latest appearance proves she can effortlessly slay ethnic wear with just as much panache. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city looking effortlessly elegant in a simple gulabi suit. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Janhvi is quite active on social media and her Insta-feed serves as a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for her followers. Her latest appearance in a pretty pink suit is no exception and is sure to inspire your wardrobe choices. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor throws 'Indian formal' dress code out the window with wowza bejewelled corset look: Watch )

Janhvi Kapoor rocks simple pink suit

For her outing, Janhvi Kapoor opted for an ethnic suit in a stunning fuchsia pink shade. The ensemble featured a cotton gauze kurta with a V-neckline, bell sleeves, and an uneven hemline, giving it a chic yet traditional vibe. She paired it with scalloped palazzos adorned with contrasting ecru thread borders, adding a touch of elegance. The look was completed with a matching embroidered organza dupatta, which perfectly elevated her ethnic ensemble. If you're wondering about the cost of this gorgeous outfit, it's from the brand Sureena Chowdhri and comes with a price tag of ₹17,900.

Janhvi Kapoor's elegant pink suit is from the brand Sureena Chowdhri and costs ₹17,900.(www.ogaan.com)

Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, allowing her outfit to take centre stage. She opted for a simple pair of neon flats. Her makeup was kept natural, and her soft curls were styled in a middle part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders, perfectly complementing her ethnic look.

How her fans reacted

Janhvi's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, racking up likes and comments from fans who couldn't stop gushing over her stylish look. One fan wrote, "So beautiful," while another commented, "Pretty in pink," and many others flooded the post with fire and heart emojis.

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, has an exciting project lined up. She will be seen in Devara: Part One alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to release in September 2024.