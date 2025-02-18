Deepak Gupta’s transition to a Louis Vuitton model is winning hearts, because ‘why not’?

Deepak Gupta is a fashion model who recently shared a reel documenting his transformation from being said that he can never be a Louis Vuitton model to walking the ramp for the fashion house. Deepak collaborates with multiple fashion houses and walks the ramp for them, showcasing an array of collections. From shirts to suits to fashionable jackets, snippets of his ramp walks can be found on his Instagram profile. Also read | Hermès in hand, revenge in mind: Woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count ₹70 lakh and then leaves. Here's what happened “Because why not,” Deepak Gupta captioned his reel. (Instagram/@thedeepakgupta1)

On Tuesday, Deepak shared a reel with an old picture of himself in a white T-shirt and a matching pair of trousers posing on the road. The picture was shared with the caption - “You can never be a Louis Vuitton model.” For the rest of the reel, he shared snippets of himself actually getting ready to be one. From getting his nails done to his hair styled and makeup done to getting into a Louis Vuitton-designed attire. Deepak wore a camouflage-printed jacket with animal printed trousers, ochre cap and a pair of tinted shades and posed for the camera holding a mood board with his name on it. “Because why not,” he captioned his reel.

Here's how netizens reacted:

In no time, Deepak's reel was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram followers. Reacting to the video, Esha Gupta commented with clapping hands emoticon. An Instagram user wrote, “A lot of Indian men don’t realise how good looking they are. Bollywood has ruined their perception of good looks with poofy hair and sharp beards. You clean up and look how amazing you can look. So, freaking handsome.” Another comment read, “Don't know who you are but proud of you,” while another user commented, “I don’t know you but I’m so happy for you.” Also read | Say bye to winter and hello to spring chic: Transform your fashion from frost to fresh

Multiple people dropped by to congratulate him. However, Deepak’s reel also drew flak from some netizens who commented saying, “The standards are getting so low nowadays,” and “Won but at what cost? Masculinity declining.”