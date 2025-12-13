Deepika Padukone jumps into 'holiday mode' in super cute white midi dress; here's how much it costs

Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace the holiday season in style. The 39-year-old actor, who recently became a new mother, is effortlessly spreading festive cheer in a crisp white ensemble. Radiant and bright, she proves that simplicity can be striking, serving plenty of fashion inspiration along the way. Let’s decode her look and see how much her chic white dress costs. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala is a sight to behold in gorgeous purple silk saree and cool silver jewellery in new pics ) Embracing the holiday spirit, Deepika Padukone stuns in an ivory mini dress. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

How much Deepika's white dress costs

On Saturday, Deepika gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “brb, jumping into holiday mode!” In the post, she can be seen looking playful in an all white, elegant outfit.

Her ivory mini dress comes with an adjustable strap and a flattering V-neckline, featuring gathered tiers and ruffled embroidery inserts. Crafted from a 100% cotton silk blend, the fabric features a collage pattern in handblock print, beautifully complemented by scattered multicoloured floral embroidery.

The embroidery inserts are meticulously hand-cut and carefully inserted into the dress, creating a refined and polished finish, and the hem is delicately adorned with scalloped embroidery in a tonal hue.

If you loved Deepika’s dress and are curious about the price, we’ve got the details. The chic ivory mini is from the brand Eka and carries a price tag of ₹30,000.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika completed her look with a white open-buttoned jacket featuring puffed sleeves and paired it with beige sneakers.

Makeup artist Kritika Gill enhanced her natural glow with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Hair stylist Prem Nair styled her long tresses into soft curls, leaving them loose with a middle parting that cascaded elegantly over her shoulders, perfectly completing her glam holiday-ready look.